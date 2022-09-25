Read full article on original website
Walleye add former Ohio State defenseman Tommy Parran
The Walleye have signed former Ohio State University defenseman Tommy Parran for the upcoming season. Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games overseas and posted 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists. The 27-year-old has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. He played in 46 games for the Thunder and had two goals and five assists. Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015-19). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and produced 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 6
Folsom Rises To No. 2 With Win Over De La Salle And Two More Sac-Joaquin Section Teams Break Into The NorCal Football Rankings •. For the fourth time in as many games, the road team won in a showdown of Top 5 teams within the NorCal football rankings. This time...
