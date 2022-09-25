ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 6

Folsom Rises To No. 2 With Win Over De La Salle And Two More Sac-Joaquin Section Teams Break Into The NorCal Football Rankings •. For the fourth time in as many games, the road team won in a showdown of Top 5 teams within the NorCal football rankings. This time...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

State Route 29 Closed In Both Directions Between Larkmead And Dunaweal Lanes

CALISTOGA (BCN) Downed wires have closed State Route 29 in Calistoga between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes early Wednesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The highway, also known as the St. Helena Highway and Route 128, is closed in both directions. In a 2:44 a.m. news release, officials did not have an estimate when the highway will reopen.
CALISTOGA, CA
SFGate

Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart

OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
SFGate

Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal

It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang.  On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."  
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Shot To Death Early Tuesday

STOCKTON (BCN) Police in Stockton reported on social media that a 54-year-old man died after he was shot early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 1:51 a.m. report of a shooting in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They began...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Sfpd Sergeant Pleads No Contest To Robbing San Mateo Pharmacy For Painkillers

A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccsu#American Football#Comp Att Int
SFGate

The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest

Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Four-alarm fire off I-580 in Oakland is burning but contained

OAKLAND (BCN) A four-alarm fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland has been contained, the Oakland Fire Department said at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Dies Following Reported Aggravated Assault On South Side Of City

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man died following an assault in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood Saturday night, police said Monday. Officers responded at 8 p.m. to the 5000 block of Third Street following a report of an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for Wednesday to be mostly sunny. Daytime highs are expected in the 60s on the coast, in the 70s around the bay and reaching the mid 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The best cheap dates in San Francisco

Is there a better place to fall in love than San Francisco? Sure, plenty of folks talk about how hard it is to meet someone decent here. But once you do meet someone, it’s like the city rises up to nurture that connection and help it grow. As someone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy