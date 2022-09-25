Read full article on original website
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 6
Folsom Rises To No. 2 With Win Over De La Salle And Two More Sac-Joaquin Section Teams Break Into The NorCal Football Rankings •. For the fourth time in as many games, the road team won in a showdown of Top 5 teams within the NorCal football rankings. This time...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
State Route 29 Closed In Both Directions Between Larkmead And Dunaweal Lanes
CALISTOGA (BCN) Downed wires have closed State Route 29 in Calistoga between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes early Wednesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The highway, also known as the St. Helena Highway and Route 128, is closed in both directions. In a 2:44 a.m. news release, officials did not have an estimate when the highway will reopen.
Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart
OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal
It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang. On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."
Hundreds of Bay Area residents to be displaced as SF-to-LA bullet train nears
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Man Shot To Death Early Tuesday
STOCKTON (BCN) Police in Stockton reported on social media that a 54-year-old man died after he was shot early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 1:51 a.m. report of a shooting in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They began...
Sfpd Sergeant Pleads No Contest To Robbing San Mateo Pharmacy For Painkillers
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest
Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
Four-alarm fire off I-580 in Oakland is burning but contained
OAKLAND (BCN) A four-alarm fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland has been contained, the Oakland Fire Department said at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.
Man Dies Following Reported Aggravated Assault On South Side Of City
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man died following an assault in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood Saturday night, police said Monday. Officers responded at 8 p.m. to the 5000 block of Third Street following a report of an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering...
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for Wednesday to be mostly sunny. Daytime highs are expected in the 60s on the coast, in the 70s around the bay and reaching the mid 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s.
San Francisco's Portola Festival organizers respond to crowd control criticism
Viral video of festivalgoers climbing the fences became the weekend's biggest story.
2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of...
The best cheap dates in San Francisco
Is there a better place to fall in love than San Francisco? Sure, plenty of folks talk about how hard it is to meet someone decent here. But once you do meet someone, it’s like the city rises up to nurture that connection and help it grow. As someone...
Iron Chef Morimoto opens Momosan Ramen & Sake in San Jose
The menu focuses on ramen but also features yakitori dishes.
Unhoused SF residents sue London Breed, SFPD over 'cruel' sweeps
Seven defendants are named in the suit, which cites destruction of property, among other allegations.
