Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team in rare form

A 3-5-2 formation is somewhat rare in high school girls soccer. It takes a strong midfield presence, versatile wing-backs and a blend of speed and patience to execute the shape in its intended sense. But Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland knew he had all of those riches in a young,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines

By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley senior makes waves on national rowing scene

There was little if any doubt she’d be chosen. Quaker Vally senior Ellie Graham recently was named to the United States Rowing’s Class of 2023 Scholastic Honor Roll. It’s a prestigious honor. Each year, USRowing selects 100 students throughout the country who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements and success on the water.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format

WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big summer concerts at PNC Park generated $40.9M in spending

If you went to one of the big concerts at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this summer, you contributed to the city’s economy — in a big way, according to new numbers released by VisitPittsburgh on Tuesday. According to the city’s official tourism agency, the four shows drew 160,150...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Highmark Stadium
WPXI Pittsburgh

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home

Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest

PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
NEW CASTLE, PA

