ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Walleye add former Ohio State defenseman Tommy Parran

The Walleye have signed former Ohio State University defenseman Tommy Parran for the upcoming season. Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games overseas and posted 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists. The 27-year-old has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. He played in 46 games for the Thunder and had two goals and five assists. Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015-19). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and produced 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Columbus, IN
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson soccer teams start season on right foot

Thomas Jefferson’s boys soccer team has been near unbeatable in 2022. The Jaguars racked up wins in eight of their first nine games and stood atop Section 3-3A with a sparkling 6-0 record, two games ahead of Trinity, Connellsville and Bethel Park. TJ outscored the opposition by a 26-5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Beede
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team in rare form

A 3-5-2 formation is somewhat rare in high school girls soccer. It takes a strong midfield presence, versatile wing-backs and a blend of speed and patience to execute the shape in its intended sense. But Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland knew he had all of those riches in a young,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy