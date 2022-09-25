North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula

Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Moscow-installed administrations in the four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine claimed Tuesday night that residents had voted to join Russia. “Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said, adding that the balloting was “a propaganda show” and “null and worthless.”
