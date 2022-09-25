ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Dominating: Texas A&M-Kingsville routs Eastern New Mexico to start season 4-0

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M-Kingsville did not take long to establish itself and some dominance against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday night, and in the process showed they may be a factor in the race for a Lone Star Conference title.

The Javelinas scored on five of their first seven possessions to score 31 first-half points on the way to a 43-10 victory at Javelina Stadium, and it also marked the first time since 2010 Texas A&M-Kingsville started a season 4-0. The Javelinas are also 2-0 in LSC play.

A&M-Kingsville outgained the Greyhounds 489-250 on the night as the offense found open space in the running and passing games, and the defense stifled Eastern New Mexico's offense much of the night, gaining 110 yards in the first half.

Javelinas quarterback Jacob Cavazos connected on 17 of 25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, and running backs Christian Anderson and Toneil Carter combined for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The Javelinas running game racked up 269 yards and averaged 5.8 yards a carry.

A&M-Kingsville will travel to Washington next week to take on Simon Fraser in its second road trip of the season.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Dominating: Texas A&M-Kingsville routs Eastern New Mexico to start season 4-0

