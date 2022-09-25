ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS_Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

E_Escobar (12). DP_Miami 0, New York 3. LOB_Miami 9, New York 3. 2B_De La Cruz 2 (17), Anderson (15), Lindor (24). HR_Bleday (5), Alonso (40). SF_De La Cruz (4). HBP_Carrasco (Rojas), T.Williams (Cooper). WP_Carrasco. Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson. T_3:17. A_29,067 (41,922).
QUEENS, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Houston 10, Arizona 2

E_Peña (18). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), Varsho (27), Altuve 2 (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini (2). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. Davies L,2-541-364423. Widener2-310000. Kennedy2-344401. C.Smith11-300010. Frias132221. Houston. Garcia W,14-8641106. Brown110022. Maton211102. HBP_Widener (Tucker). Umpires_Home, Nick...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy