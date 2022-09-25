Read full article on original website
Ole Miss ground game ranks No. 4 in nation and continues to impress
OXFORD, Miss. – Prior to Saturday’s game against Tulsa, many in the college football world described the Ole Miss rushing attack as a three-headed monster. But before kickoff, Ulysees Bennett IV was ruled out of the game due to an injury. TCU transfer Zach Evans was sidelined during the game because of a medical issue. That left true freshman Quinshon Judkins to carry the bulk of the running game’s load.
Lane Kiffin knows mistakes made against Tulsa bring opportunities for Rebels to learn
OXFORD, Miss. – Although Ole Miss won the game, there were a number of things that went awry for Lane Kiffin’s squad this past Saturday against Tulsa. But with a matchup against No. 7 Kentucky looming this week, the urgency for these mistakes to be fixed has been compounded.
Rebels Sneak Out Victory Over Tulsa, Look To Improve With Kentucky Looming
Oxford, Miss. – Whether it’s by one point or 50 points, a win still counts as a win. Nevertheless, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss were far from satisfied after struggling with Tulsa on Saturday, defeating the Golden Hurricane by a final of 35-27. The Rebels had been favored by 21 points prior to kickoff.
Mark Stoops talks Ole Miss vs. Kentucky; Jacquez Jones, Keidron Smith return to Vaught-Hemingway
OXFORD, Miss. – Saturday, Ole Miss will celebrate its annual homecoming. So will a couple of Kentucky Wildcats. When the teams meet at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Kentucky defense will feature two players who used to don Ole Miss uniforms. Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith now play for the Wildcats.
SEC Wrap-Up: A Look at the League’s Week-Four Action
OXFORD, Miss. – “When you wish upon a star…..”. After the fourth week of Southeastern Conference football action, each team wants to have a few coins to toss into the gridiron wishing well. It could be for health, forgiveness or to just wish the season would hurry up and end.
Quinshon Judkins Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has wasted little time establishing himself as a premier ball carrier at the collegiate level, and the Southeastern Conference has taken notice, naming Judkins the Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. This comes as the first career...
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Kick Time Set, Game Televised on SEC Network
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 8 has been slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. It will mark the 97th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to...
Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear
OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include...
Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA-Today Coaches Poll
Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn's love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
Ole Miss moves up two spots in AP Top 25 rankings
There are seven teams in the SEC who are ranked in the AP Poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (14), A&M (17), and Arkansas (20). Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky this coming Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday,...
