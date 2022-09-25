Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Five Haunted Places on Long Island
Halloween is coming up soon. Get a head start on creeping yourself out and scaring your friends at these five haunted places on Long Island. Fire Island Lighthouse - Legend has it that in the 1800s, a caretaker was so upset by the death of his child that he hung himself and his spirit now allegedly roams the lighthouse. People report seeing a ghostlike figure inside, sometimes holding a rope. Click here to read all the crazy facts about the Fire Island Lighthouse.
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in Atlantic
A 50-foot boat caught fire and sank off Long Island on Sept. 24, 2022U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities rescued a 51-year-old man whose fishing boat caught fire, forcing him to jump overboard into the Atlantic Ocean before the boat sank off the coast of Point Lookout on Long Island on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, officials said.
marinelink.com
New Workboat Delivered to Long Island
Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
NWS: Tornado touched down on Long Island during storms
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Long Island Investment Fund Award of $10 Million to Feinstein Institutes For Medical Research
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund awarded its first grant to the The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research to construct 40,000 square feet of new state-of-the-art labs to support medical and infectious disease research. The $10 million Long Island Investment Fund grant complements an additional $30 million in State support previously awarded to the Feinstein Institutes to modernize 20,000 square feet of its Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine, which Governor Hochul opened today. New York State's assistance is part of an $85 million modernization effort at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, Nassau County, and a broader initiative to highlight the growing life science industry on Long Island. The Feinstein Institutes is the research arm of Northwell Health and is one of the leading laboratory and research centers in the country, conducting cutting-edge studies that seek to cure diseases.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Nature Matters: Long Island’s canary
Once in a while I get a phone call, text or email message along the following lines: “John, could I have seen a canary? Moments ago I saw a bright yellow bird at my bird feeder.”. My response? Something along the lines of: “While there’s always the outside possibility of seeing a canary that’s escaped from its cage, it’s much more likely you’ve just seen an American Goldfinch, one of the more colorful native songbirds native to Long Island, brilliantly wrapped in its garb of lemon yellow marked with black wings, tail, and a cap.”
4 Long Island Public Schools Rank In Top 10 Statewide, New Report Says
Four Long Island schools were listed among the top 10 public high schools in New York in a newly-released ranking. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, shared its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in New York." Bronx...
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
Chance of evening rain; tracking potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Fair weather is on tap this week across New Jersey, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
Recent tests confirmed that an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday.
News 12
Isolated storms clear overnight, sunshine returns Monday on Long Island
Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms will clear overnight before lots of sunshine on Monday. OVERNIGHT: Rain/storms early then clearing by morning. Some could be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday: Plenty of sunshine. Mild. Possibly an isolated PM shower/storm. Highs around 75...
therealdeal.com
Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown
A frothy finder’s fee has a Long Island farmer going scorched earth on Jamestown Properties. Kerber’s Farm owner Nick Voulgaris is suing Jamestown and its president, Michael Phillips, claiming they failed to pay the farmer after he tipped them off on two buildings for sale in the West Village, the Commercial Observer reported. Voulgaris is seeking either the $1.6 million fee he feels he’s owed, or a 10 percent ownership interest in the buildings.
Carnival heads to Mount Sinai’s Heritage Park
Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai celebrates the season with its annual Fall into Fun Carnival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 Enjoy three days of carnival rides, games, food vendors, and fun for the whole family! Hours are Sept. 30 from 6 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Free admission and parking. Pay per ride or purchase a bracelet. Call 509-0882 for more information.
