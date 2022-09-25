ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New mentoring program for Tuscaloosa County incarcerated youth

TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids held on criminal charges in Tuscaloosa have a new outlet to share their thoughts and feelings. Starting Monday evening, some kids being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center will meet and talk with Haley Hunt. Hunt founded The Verb Kind, a non-profit, mentoring...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
Tuscaloosa Farmer’s Market gets statewide recognition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Farmer’s Market has been recognized as the best farmer’s market in Alabama. The announcement came during the America’s Farmer’s Market Celebration Awards, a contest held annually by America’s Farmland Trust and the Farmer’s Market Coalition. Each year between June and September, shoppers can vote online for their favorite farmer’s market.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
PELHAM, AL
GBHS disaster teams heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s (GBHS) disaster transport teams are heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals in the path of. GBHS is providing emergency transport for 24 dogs from Citrus County Animal Services located in Inverness, Florida, and 19 dogs from Suncoast Humane Society located in Englewood, Florida.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City of Birmingham commits $1 million to youth financial literacy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has committed $1 million to Birmingham City Schools to establish a financial literacy program. It’s designed to help students gain lifelong financial skills. Most people learned reading, writing, and arithmetic in school, but some important life skills like budgeting, the importance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Environmental activist group accused of vandalizing Mountain Brook home

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - An environmental activist group, reportedly protesting a development in Atlanta, is accused of vandalizing a Mountain Brook home. Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins confirmed that on Sept. 23, 2022, the Mountain Brook Police Department was notified of an act of vandalism to a house and two vehicles in the 50 block of Country Club Boulevard.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
HOOVER, AL
State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Baking News: Chocolate Peanut Butter Blondies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gillian Brooks and Clare Huddleston make chocolate peanut butter blondies!. Preheat oven to 350. Line 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat butter, peanut butter and sugars with hand/stand mixer until fluffy. Then add eggs and vanilla until combined. In a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
$1.5 million coming to workforce development in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced workforce development funding coming to Bessemer. $1.5 million dollars was given to the Bessemer Housing Authority. The money will be used to provide at-risk young adults with job opportunities and skill training. The funding was made possible through the Department of Labor’s...
BESSEMER, AL
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers suicide prevention services

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month. This month in West Alabama, The Tuscaloosa Veterans Administration Medical Center is doing more to reach out to a group that is struggling when it comes to suicide. In 2020, 152 Alabama veterans committed suicide. The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

