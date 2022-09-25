ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival moved indoors due to Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place this weekend, but organizers announced Tuesday the two-day event will now take place in multiple indoor venues. The two-day event that was supposed to take place in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Political ads: NC professor helps answer where is the actual truth?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s face it. Who’s going to go down to the county courthouse and search court records? Who’s going to dig up specific cases handled by a congressional candidate who’s also an attorney?. “The reason it’s sticky is because there are some...
RALEIGH, NC
New Pittsburgh Courier

A call to arms: Black women embrace gun ownership, too

CHAPEL HILL — Dorrian Wilson grew up around guns. In her hometown of Franklin, Louisiana, having guns was so common that it wouldn’t be unusual for a 5-year-old to receive a rifle on their birthday. “We hunted, we fished, we grew our own vegetables and guns were not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City One Of The Worst For Vegans and Vegetarians

Bad news for vegans and vegetarians in the state. One North Carolina city was ranked one of the worst for vegans and vegetarians in the country. The rankings were compiled by WalletHub by ranking the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Diversity, Accessibility & Quality and 3) Vegetarian Lifestyle. And of the five North Carolina cities that fall into the top 50, three were in the bottom 50% and all were in the bottom 60%. And one, well it’s the bottom 10 percent of the country.
cbs17

Triangle cities, power companies prepare for impacts of Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle area is expecting to see wind and rain by week’s end, thanks to Hurricane Ian. With that, there could be some widespread power outages. Duke Energy officials told CBS 17 they are working proactively to prevent that from happening. Not only have...
WRAL

Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham

Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
CANDLER, NC

