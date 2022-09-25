Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
easternshorepost.com
Family: Missing Accomack woman’s body might be in N.C. landfill
A missing Accomack County woman may have died in a poultry-truck crash in North Carolina, and her body mistakenly scooped up along with dead chickens and other debris and dumped in a landfill. The family of Alyssa Nicole Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, a mother of two, has traveled to...
cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival moved indoors due to Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place this weekend, but organizers announced Tuesday the two-day event will now take place in multiple indoor venues. The two-day event that was supposed to take place in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on...
cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday. The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday...
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
cbs17
Political ads: NC professor helps answer where is the actual truth?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s face it. Who’s going to go down to the county courthouse and search court records? Who’s going to dig up specific cases handled by a congressional candidate who’s also an attorney?. “The reason it’s sticky is because there are some...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A call to arms: Black women embrace gun ownership, too
CHAPEL HILL — Dorrian Wilson grew up around guns. In her hometown of Franklin, Louisiana, having guns was so common that it wouldn’t be unusual for a 5-year-old to receive a rifle on their birthday. “We hunted, we fished, we grew our own vegetables and guns were not...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
cbs17
Mystery surrounds disappearance of Virginia mom after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The family of a missing mother from Virginia said they know what happened to her, but investigators said the evidence doesn’t substantiate the family’s suspicions. Alyssa Taylor’s family believes she may have died in a fiery North Carolina crash on Interstate 85 that...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City One Of The Worst For Vegans and Vegetarians
Bad news for vegans and vegetarians in the state. One North Carolina city was ranked one of the worst for vegans and vegetarians in the country. The rankings were compiled by WalletHub by ranking the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Diversity, Accessibility & Quality and 3) Vegetarian Lifestyle. And of the five North Carolina cities that fall into the top 50, three were in the bottom 50% and all were in the bottom 60%. And one, well it’s the bottom 10 percent of the country.
cbs17
Triangle cities, power companies prepare for impacts of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle area is expecting to see wind and rain by week’s end, thanks to Hurricane Ian. With that, there could be some widespread power outages. Duke Energy officials told CBS 17 they are working proactively to prevent that from happening. Not only have...
WRAL
Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham
Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WXII 12
One dead after multiple shot near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Multiple people were shot Tuesday night near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, according to Orange County Emergency Services. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Chapel Hill Police confirmed to WXII that one person died at the scene, two were taken...
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
