Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
dakotanewsnow.com
Family turns “Our Farm” into pumpkin patch and theme park for the masses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s that time of year again. The air is crisp. The leaves on the trees are changing color. The calendar is about to flip to October, and Halloween is just around the corner. It’s a perfect time to take in a pumpkin...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls holds second round of aquatic center meetings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, was the second round of public meetings to address the vision for the future of aquatics in Sioux Falls. These meetings are intended to engage the public in ideas for the aging pools around the city. The first round of meetings included a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Siouxpercon “Retromania” begins Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxpercon is a three-day event celebrating pop culture, art, film, and comic books. Featured guests this year include professional wrestler Scott Steiner and Food Network’s Justin Warner. Board member Jayson Weihs explains what else to expect.
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
dakotanewsnow.com
A Taste of Sioux Falls supporting the SculptureWalk for an 8th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Taste of Sioux Falls is a fundraiser for the SculptureWalk to help continue to bring art to downtown Sioux Falls. Next Thursday the 6th at the Washington Pavilion the 8th annual Taste of Sioux Falls event will take place. SculptureWalk board chair member Regan Smith joined us to talk more about the importance of this event and what to expect.
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Details on new downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan joins us live from Downtown Sioux Falls where she discusses new developments for the Steel District. She also has an update on Parlour Ice Cream House, which is expanding its hours and menu. You can...
Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best
There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
dakotanewsnow.com
The Sioux Falls Showcase was played on brand new courts at Tomar Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The brand new tennis courts at the Tomar Tennis Complex were used for the first time Tuesday afternoon as part of the Sioux Falls Showcase of girls tennis with 2 matches for each team. There are 12 new courts as part of the complex that will be used during state tournaments.
KELOLAND TV
Celebrate great deals at Silverstar Day!
We’ve got a little dare for you today on KELOLAND Living: During the next commercial break: We want you to go out to your car, in the driveway or in the garage, and just walk alongside it while you run a finger down the side. Chances are, you’re going to have a pretty dirty fingerprint when you’re done.
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
KELOLAND TV
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
dakotanewsnow.com
KSFY broadcast experiencing issues; Signal available on channel 15 in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KSFY is currently off the air for many viewers due to technical problems. Viewers in the Sioux Falls area can still watch KSFY over-the-air on channel 15-1. Our engineers are working on reestablishing the signal. A timeline for restoration is not available. The...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
KELOLAND TV
Arson arrest; Lakeside Dairy fire in Grant County; KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson. Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Happy birthday to Nana as my mom celebrated her 99th birthday today!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Happy birthday to Nana (Rosalie Ovenden) as my mom celebrated her 99th birthday today! I don’t usually wish my family members happy birthdays on TV, but this one is rather significant. And she stays up every night to watch the newscast on Dakota News Now before she retires for the evening!
dakotanewsnow.com
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jam Against Cancer raising funds for families struggling with the disease takes place in Brandon Sunday. Joni Heggen, the director of the event, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about its significance.
101.9 KELO-FM
Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
