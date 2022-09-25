Read full article on original website
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Maryland (2018)
Location: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland. All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 10-2 As the leaves start to turn, so does the Michigan State Spartans’ 2022 season — unfortunately in the wrong direction. Regardless of preseason goals being virtually washed away, there are things that can happen to avoid a crash landing for the season.
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo ready for one of his “toughest seasons” yet
Michigan State men’s basketball is just over one month away from tipping off. Head coach Tom Izzo took to the podium on Monday afternoon to speak to the media before his team’s first practice of the 2022-2023 season. “I’m excited to get going,” Izzo said. He also stated...
Spartan Reacts: Will Michigan State reach a bowl game this season?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Things have gotten bad in East Lansing. Fans, who just a few weeks ago...
Photo Gallery: Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football - Sept. 24, 2022
The Michigan State Spartans are currently on a two-game losing streak. MSU was dominated by the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 34-7, and currently stand at 2-2 on the 2022 season. Offensively, the Spartans could not finish drives, and turned the ball over...
Michigan State men’s ice hockey ranks in top-5 for 2006 recruiting class
Puck Preps — the ice hockey equivalent of of websites like 247Sports or Rivals for football and basketball — has ranked Michigan State at No. 4 for the 2006 recruiting class. Players in this class (born in 2006) will have turned 16 years old in 2022 and some...
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Tip-off time set for ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Notre Dame
Back in the summer, it was revealed that the Michigan State Spartans would face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a part of the 24th annual ACC/Big Ten challenge. Today, it was announced that the game will tip off starting at 9:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The...
Ohio State at Michigan State football set for 4 p.m. kickoff on ABC
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Six matchup against Ohio State has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Michigan State fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the past five games in the series that have seen Ohio State’s average win margin at 35 points per contest. Overall, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak in the series heading into the Oct. 8 matchup in East Lansing. In fact, the last time MSU has won against OSU in its home stadium was last millennium in a 23-7 victory in 1999.
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from loss to Minnesota
The Michigan State Spartans were outplayed from start to finish on Saturday, narrowly avoiding being shut out at home for the first time since 2020. It was an absolute beat down at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, by a final score of 34-7, and on the heels of last week’s loss at Washington, the concern for the Spartans’ season is growing.
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
