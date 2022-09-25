ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Maryland (2018)

Location: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland. All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 10-2 As the leaves start to turn, so does the Michigan State Spartans’ 2022 season — unfortunately in the wrong direction. Regardless of preseason goals being virtually washed away, there are things that can happen to avoid a crash landing for the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: Will Michigan State reach a bowl game this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Things have gotten bad in East Lansing. Fans, who just a few weeks ago...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Photo Gallery: Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football - Sept. 24, 2022

The Michigan State Spartans are currently on a two-game losing streak. MSU was dominated by the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 34-7, and currently stand at 2-2 on the 2022 season. Offensively, the Spartans could not finish drives, and turned the ball over...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Ohio State at Michigan State football set for 4 p.m. kickoff on ABC

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Six matchup against Ohio State has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Michigan State fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the past five games in the series that have seen Ohio State’s average win margin at 35 points per contest. Overall, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak in the series heading into the Oct. 8 matchup in East Lansing. In fact, the last time MSU has won against OSU in its home stadium was last millennium in a 23-7 victory in 1999.
COLUMBUS, OH
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from loss to Minnesota

The Michigan State Spartans were outplayed from start to finish on Saturday, narrowly avoiding being shut out at home for the first time since 2020. It was an absolute beat down at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, by a final score of 34-7, and on the heels of last week’s loss at Washington, the concern for the Spartans’ season is growing.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com

Detroit Sports Nation

The Ann Arbor News

