Wilson, PA

Spring-Ford’s Minter wins PAC boys individual golf title, Fazio takes second

LIMERICK >> Jaden Minter continued his impressive rapid rise through the ranks by winning the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Individual Golf Championship Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Spring-Ford senior shot a 1-over 73, two strokes better than Ram teammate and defending champion Luke Fazio. Seven Spring-Ford players were...
