Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
LSU football ranked seventh after drubbing of New Mexico
LSU football has gotten off to a 3-1 start to the season. Many didn’t know what to expect of the Tigers coming into the year, but recent victories have reassured the faithful in Baton Rouge that their team is in safe hands with Brian Kelly. The Notre Dame legend...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee
Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
theadvocate.com
Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run
Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
brproud.com
LSU ID’s man arrested for allegedly trying to break into Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has reportedly been arrested on LSU campus Monday, September 26. According to LSU’s on-campus media station, Tiger TV, the man allegedly tried to break in to Tiger Stadium. LSU later identified the man as Raphael Green and added that he has...
brproud.com
Southern University 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released its men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023. The schedule shows 13 non-conference games between November and December. “Our pre-nonconference schedule poses a great and challenging schedule for us this year. Our first four games are all on the west coast starting...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
gsutigers.com
James Powers GSU to Sweep of Rival SU
BATON ROUGE, La.| Jayden James hit .231 and finished with a team-high 17 kills, along with 10 digs to complete the double-double as the Grambling State University volleyball team made it a perfect weekend with a 3-0 victory over rival Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Monday night at Seymour Gymnasium.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory
The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
theadvocate.com
Set-up man? wide receiver Trey'Dez Green only part of story in East Feliciana win; Slaughter seeks 5-0 start
When you have a high-profile player like Trey’Dez Green, people are watching. That fact played an unusual role in East Feliciana’s 44-42 come-from-behind win over Jewel Sumner. Chandler Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 remaining and John Dawson ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion to close...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
fox8live.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022
Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
theadvocate.com
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
theadvocate.com
St. Francisville's Fry places third in national art competition; two from Ascension receive awards
Winner of the national juried River Road Show, sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, and shown at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Road, Baton Rouge, have been announced. Cheri Fry, of St. Francisville, placed third and received $600 for her watercolor “New Orleans Sidewalk.”. Cheryl Caro, of Geismer,...
