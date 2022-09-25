ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee

Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run

Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
DELCAMBRE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released its men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023. The schedule shows 13 non-conference games between November and December. “Our pre-nonconference schedule poses a great and challenging schedule for us this year. Our first four games are all on the west coast starting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
gsutigers.com

James Powers GSU to Sweep of Rival SU

BATON ROUGE, La.| Jayden James hit .231 and finished with a team-high 17 kills, along with 10 digs to complete the double-double as the Grambling State University volleyball team made it a perfect weekend with a 3-0 victory over rival Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Monday night at Seymour Gymnasium.
GRAMBLING, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022

Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
ZACHARY, LA

