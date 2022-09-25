A plane that was once capable of carrying a nuclear bomb as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display following a five-year restoration project.The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.It served initially as a bomber and later as a tanker before it was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.Squadron Leader Garden ‘Gary’ West flew the plane both as a bomber and as a tanker during his RAF career and recalled its nuclear deterrent role.“All through the Cold War...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO