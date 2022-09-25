ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 4

Related
linknky.com

Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

Candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle is donating more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food banks throughout Kentucky, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and Northern Kentucky Area Development District food pantry in Independence. “Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Clay, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Education
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Government
clayconews.com

Homicide Rates Reach Disturbing Milestone in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, KY - On Sunday September 25th Lexington experienced its 37th homicide for Calendar Year 2022. A gunshot victim on Oxford Circle succumbed to their injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and is the latest tragedy in a disturbing trend. Adetokundo Okunoye, age 25...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
BEREA, KY
Golf Digest

Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday

Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
OXFORD, MS
WKYT 27

Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Clay
The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas

We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Mice#Rat Snake
msueagles.com

Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron...
MOREHEAD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
aseaofblue.com

Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN

With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington. Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend

WATCH | Traffic and safety restrictions on State Street to remain in place on game days this season. Traffic and safety restrictions on State Street to remain in place on all game days this season. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 10 hours ago. WATCH | Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Charles “”Chuck”” Davis

Charles “Chuck” Davis, born June 7, 1965 passed away on September 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was a wonderful man who’s will could move mountains. He will forever be remembered by his family who he loved dearly. A celebration of life...
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy