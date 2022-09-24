ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Second Half recap: Missed field goal erases comeback attempt

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlaZE_0i9FOEew00

For the second week in a row, it appeared that Arkansas was being set up for a furious fourth-quarter comeback. However, a few plays failed to bounce Arkansas’ way, which allowed Texas A&M to escape with a 23-21 win over the Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After holding on to a 14-13 lead heading into halftime, No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 0-1 SEC) gave up ten points to No. 20 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the 3rd quarter to give the Aggies the 23-14 advantage.

Arkansas closed the game to 23-21 with 10:05 to go in the game on a K.J. Jefferson touchdown rush and had a chance to re-take the lead with under two minutes to go, but a missed 42-yard field goal attempt by Cam Little erased Arkansas’ hope, as they ultimately fell to Texas A&M.

Momentum stayed with Texas A&M coming out of the locker room. The first drive of the second half ended with a Devon Achane nine-yard touchdown run to give the Aggies over Arkansas for the first time all game, 20-14 with 11:41 to go in the third quarter. Texas A&M completed the drive over six plays and covered 70 yards.

Texas A&M extended their lead with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Randy Bond to extend their lead to 23-14. The scoring drive ultimately ended as a win for the Razorbacks, as the Aggies scored just three points on an 11-play drive that took over six minutes off of the clock, especially considering that the Aggies converted a 2nd and 30 play for a first down on the drive.

Arkansas did not make much noise in the third quarter, as they were held off of the scoreboard, and only gained 21 yards of offense. Texas A&M gained 154 yards of total offense while scoring 10 points.

Arkansas found the scoreboard for the first time since the 5:25 mark in the first quarter when K.J. Jefferson scored from six yards away on an option-keeper to cut the Texas A&M lead to 23-21. The drive consisted of mostly running plays, and chewed 4:49 off of the clock. Rashod Dubinion and A.J. Green highlighted the drive, with Jefferson closing it on a touchdown rush with 10:05 to go in the game.

The momentum continued to swing towards Arkansas on the Aggies’ ensuing possession. After marching 39 yards downfield, the Razorbacks forced Texas A&M to kick a field goal, which Boyd missed from 53-yards away. The miss gave Arkansas the football back with 6:30 remaining in the contest.

Arkansas moved the football well on their next drive, but a bad snap set the Razorbacks to 3rd and 14 from the Texas A&M 25-yard line, which ultimately forced the Razorbacks to kick a field goal.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Cam Little’s 42-yard attempt bounced off of the top of the goalpost and landed in the endzone. The miss returned the ball to Texas A&M with 1:30 remaining in the game.

Jefferson gained over 100 yards in both passing and rushing in the game. He threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards and an additional touchdown. Raheim Sanders , who entered the game as the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to just 68 yards on the ground. Bumper Pool led the Razorbacks in tackles with seven total.

Arkansas falls to 3-1 on the season and will need to put this loss quickly behind them as they prepare to welcome No. 2 Alabama to Reynolds Razorback Stadium next Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Boyd, TX
Arlington, TX
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
dallasexpress.com

Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold

The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be

Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#At T Stadium#Sec#Aggies
CBS DFW

DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades

The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
CW33

Best places to get lobster in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that lobsters taste with their legs? This crustacean that we now consider a luxurious meal is an interesting creature with tons of fascinating features. For example, did you know Sunday, Sept. 25, is National Lobster Day? We did and we think that is...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million

The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $71MM of Equipment at Auction

At a recent auction in Fort Worth, TX, Ritchie Bros. sold close to 5,000 equipment items and trucks over three days for more than $71 million in gross transaction value, up 25% from the same auction last year. The unreserved online auction attracted more than 10,800 online bidders from 63 countries.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy