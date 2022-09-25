ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2), off Lynn. RBIs_Cave (17), Miranda (65), Wallner 2 (6). Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Jiménez); Minnesota 5 (Cave 3, Arraez, Contreras). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 12. Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Jiménez,...
CHICAGO, IL
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Christopher Morel homers to right field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Rhys Hoskins. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs

Guardians third. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez triples to deep right center field. Steven Kwan scores. Josh Naylor flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians...
BASEBALL
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
DETROIT, MI
Atlanta-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Lane Thomas out at second. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging. Luke Voit doubles to deep left field. CJ Abrams scores. Alex Call grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs

Marlins first. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Brian Anderson singles to shallow right field. Miguel Rojas to second. Garrett Cooper singles to right center field. Brian Anderson to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Bryan De La Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Miguel Rojas scores. JJ Bleday walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson to third. JJ Bleday to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Brian Anderson scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to right field to Tyler Naquin.
Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
