Aggies top Hogs 23-21 in a thriller

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

It was a game full of some absolutely insane plays, botched snaps, fumble recoveries, defensive touchdowns, and a wild comeback, and a missed field goal of the TOP of the upright.

But by the time the dust settled, the Aggies had secured a 23-21 victory over the 10th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The Aggies sure did make things interesting, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, before mounting a fierce comeback, scoring 23 points in a row to take a 23-14 lead in the second half.

The Razorbacks offense got rolling again in the 4th quarter, pulling the game back to 23-21 on a K.J. Jefferson rushing touchdown, and driving back into field goal range with under two minutes remaining in the game.

The go-ahead field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright, and bounced out, landing no good in the end zone, securing the victory for A&M.

Social Media reacts to A&M's wild scoop and score

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

