ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 1

Related
baylorlariat.com

Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members

Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
everythinglubbock.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
TEXAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Saturday, October 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard) Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen); Baylor Sports Network (John...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home

A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Starr
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
KCEN

Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwtx News 10#Pepperdine University
US105

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
myb106.com

Here’s Why Texas Is Paying More For Pumpkins This Year

The fall season is officially upon us, and Texans couldn't be more excited. Temperatures are getting lower, sweatshirts are being worn, s'mores are back in style, and most importantly, Halloween is just around the corner. So that is certainly something a lot of us are looking forward to, but spooky...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KWTX

Falls County man arrested in stalking Central Texas teacher

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and their family members. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School Sept. 24 in reference to a faculty member who had been receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source as well as to their family members.
FALLS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy