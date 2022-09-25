Read full article on original website
Former Baylor president and renowned lawyer Ken Starr dies, funeral held in Waco
WACO, Texas — Ken Star, former Baylor President and renowned American Lawyer, died on Sept. 13 and his funeral was on Saturday in Waco, a place he learned to call home. His family, friends and colleagues often spoke of his kindness and faith throughout the two hours in the Auditorium at the Antioch Church in Waco.
KWTX
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
KWTX
Central Texans in rehab celebrate their progress as local hospital marks National Rehabilitation Awareness Week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who ended up in rehabilitation for a myriad of reasons, including disease, stroke, brain aneurisms, amputations and spinal cord injuries got a chance to celebrate how far they’ve come since leaving the hospital as Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco hosted a rehab reunion party.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
everythinglubbock.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Saturday, October 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard) Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen); Baylor Sports Network (John...
WacoTrib.com
Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home
A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
WacoTrib.com
Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues
Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
WacoTrib.com
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground
WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
myb106.com
Here’s Why Texas Is Paying More For Pumpkins This Year
The fall season is officially upon us, and Texans couldn't be more excited. Temperatures are getting lower, sweatshirts are being worn, s'mores are back in style, and most importantly, Halloween is just around the corner. So that is certainly something a lot of us are looking forward to, but spooky...
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
KWTX
Falls County man arrested in stalking Central Texas teacher
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and their family members. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School Sept. 24 in reference to a faculty member who had been receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source as well as to their family members.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift
Brandon Hogan is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery.
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
