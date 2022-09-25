Read full article on original website
Boys High School Soccer: Northrop knocks off Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop boys soccer team scored five goals in the second half to take down Blackhawk Christian 6-2 on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 13-0 on the season, while the Braves fall to 9-5-1. Area Boys Scores:. Bishop Dwenger 1, North Side 0. Canterbury 4,...
High School Volleyball: Carroll edges Blackhawk in battle of local powers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll volleyball team edged Blackhawk Christian 3-2 (25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-10) in a battle of two of the area's top squads on Tuesday night. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with 20 kills, while Bailey Sinish pitched in with 14. Addi Shippy and Aliyah...
Dons' open Year 2 under Marchesano
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team opened year two of the Maria Marchesano era on Monday at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center. The Mastodons are coming off a 9-21 campaign in their first year under Marchesano, which was their best season since 2014-15. The Dons return some of their top playmakers from a season ago, including leading scorers Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks.
Trine improves to 4-0 after 17-0 shutout win
The defense led the way in a convincing 17-0 victory for the Trine University football team over visiting Centre College. The defense has not allowed a point inside of the Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, with both home games so far this season ending in shutout victories.
Green Bay downs PFW in Horizon League battle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team dropped a Horizon League match with Green Bay on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in three sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-16). The Mastodons went up 12-10 in the first set and forced Green Bay into a timeout, but the Phoenix jumped...
High School Volleyball: Heritage sweeps Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Heritage volleyball team improved to 23-2 on the season with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16) victory over Columbia City on Monday.
Indiana Michigan Power sending crews to Florida
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is sending crews to Florida to be in place to assist residents in the area as needed when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. More than 350 people are headed to Florida, including I&M employees from Fort Wayne, South Bend, Elkhart,...
Hessen Cassel lane restrictions Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hessen Cassel Road Wednesday due to bridge maintenance. The restricted lanes will be between Southwin Drive and Crestmont Drive. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be finished Wednesday.
NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School
Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The land is technically in Fort Wayne but it's so close to the city limits that it uses Huntertown’s utilities. NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School. Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The...
Indiana Department of Education announces Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools, Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon Community Schools are the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. “This year’s top three Teacher of...
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
Volunteers in Fort Wayne travel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
American Red Cross volunteers in Fort Wayne left for Florida Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers in Fort Wayne travel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. American Red Cross volunteers in Fort Wayne left for Florida Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Hanna Street lane restrictions Wednesday through Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hanna Street between Paulding Road and Decatur Road Wednesday. The lanes will be restricted due to the installation of a gas line. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be...
Celebrate fall in East Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
Funeral set for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
root beer pouring
Drew Frey is a reporter for FOX 55 News. Kids Who Care: Students run root beer stand at Fort Wayne festival. Now, it’s one of the most anticipated booths for volunteers and festival-goers alike.
Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together
The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition. Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local...
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
