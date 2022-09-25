ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Boys High School Soccer: Northrop knocks off Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop boys soccer team scored five goals in the second half to take down Blackhawk Christian 6-2 on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 13-0 on the season, while the Braves fall to 9-5-1. Area Boys Scores:. Bishop Dwenger 1, North Side 0. Canterbury 4,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Dons' open Year 2 under Marchesano

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team opened year two of the Maria Marchesano era on Monday at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center. The Mastodons are coming off a 9-21 campaign in their first year under Marchesano, which was their best season since 2014-15. The Dons return some of their top playmakers from a season ago, including leading scorers Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Trine improves to 4-0 after 17-0 shutout win

The defense led the way in a convincing 17-0 victory for the Trine University football team over visiting Centre College. The defense has not allowed a point inside of the Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, with both home games so far this season ending in shutout victories.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Green Bay downs PFW in Horizon League battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team dropped a Horizon League match with Green Bay on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in three sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-16). The Mastodons went up 12-10 in the first set and forced Green Bay into a timeout, but the Phoenix jumped...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Michigan Power sending crews to Florida

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is sending crews to Florida to be in place to assist residents in the area as needed when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. More than 350 people are headed to Florida, including I&M employees from Fort Wayne, South Bend, Elkhart,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wfft.com

Hessen Cassel lane restrictions Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hessen Cassel Road Wednesday due to bridge maintenance. The restricted lanes will be between Southwin Drive and Crestmont Drive. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be finished Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School

Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The land is technically in Fort Wayne but it's so close to the city limits that it uses Huntertown’s utilities. NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School. Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hanna Street lane restrictions Wednesday through Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hanna Street between Paulding Road and Decatur Road Wednesday. The lanes will be restricted due to the installation of a gas line. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Celebrate fall in East Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Funeral set for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

root beer pouring

Drew Frey is a reporter for FOX 55 News. Kids Who Care: Students run root beer stand at Fort Wayne festival. Now, it’s one of the most anticipated booths for volunteers and festival-goers alike.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition. Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
FORT WAYNE, IN

