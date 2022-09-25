ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Brian Kelly says Jayden Daniels is progressing as a passer for LSU football. Here's how.

BATON ROUGE - The biggest concern surrounding quarterback Jayden Daniels after his three seasons with Arizona State football was his ability to read defenses. Could he be decisive? Could he scan the field and go from receiver to receiver on his reads and not bail out of the pocket too early? Could he do it all while playing in the toughest conference in college football?
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism

Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Housing teens at Angola could cause 'psychological trauma.' The state can do it anyways.

A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to a building on the grounds of one of the largest maximum security adult prisons in the country.“While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable. The untenable must yield to the intolerable,” wrote Shelly Dick, a federal judge in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, in a ruling released Friday evening.Civil rights attorneys sued Louisiana a month ago in an effort to block plans to open a juvenile justice facility just inside the front gate of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. With the state prevailing in this initial legal fight, eight youths could be transferred to the site as early as next week.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class

Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library sets fall storytimes

Babytime is a storytime designed for babies from 0 to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from Sept. 27 through Nov. 17 and lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Belle Rose man charged with extortion, returned to Ascension Parish jail on unrelated charges

A Belle Rose man was charged following an investigation into alleged extortion in June 2021. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 26-year-old Terrance Joseph Dupaty Jr. in connection with a complaint received from an area attorney who told investigators the suspect threatened to harm the attorney's family if retainer funds were not returned for work already done.
BELLE ROSE, LA

