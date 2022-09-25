Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup
BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in the various Week 4 Power Rankings coming off a victory over the New England Patriots. Analysis: "In Week 3, the Ravens' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. On Sunday at Foxborough, Baltimore's defense closed its opponent out. The Ravens produced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, including a crucial end-zone interception by Marlon Humphrey, to help seal a 37-26 win over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson continued to look like the NFL's early front-runner for MVP, producing five total touchdowns. "No one has to tell me about Lamar Jackson," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his QB (and pending free agent). "I believed in him from the first day we drafted him."
Dick Butkus takes over the Bears’ Twitter account on Tuesday
LAKE FOREST – On Tuesdays during the regular season, Halas Hall can be a little more empty than usual since the Bears typically have the day off. But this week, there was a special visitor to the team’s Lake Forest headquarters, and he was ready to tell the world about his experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident
After what looked to be a very serious single car accident, Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett only suffered minor injuries. After flipping his 2021 Porsche, Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, as well as some cuts. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Cramping’: Bills SI Power Rankings - Where’s Buffalo Drop After Loss at Dolphins?
The Buffalo Bills are recovering after their hard-fought 21-19 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. While the loss prompted the Bills to fall in the standings and power rankings, they didn't fall too far ... landing in second behind the 3-0 Dolphins. "Buffalo takes solace in this: They’re not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Starting To Get Back On Track
That's more like it. The Cincinnati Bengals finally started showing flashes of the team many were looking forward to seeing in 2022 and not the head-scratching enigma they became over the first two weeks of the season. After beating the Jets 27-12, there's plenty to be excited about, but can they build on it?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Bytes - Browns Move to 2-1
The Cleveland Browns won a game they had to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving them to 2-1 and into their mini-bye. Unfortunately, injuries both sustained in the game and a Myles Garrett car wreck have made the road trip against the Atlanta Falcons into a challenging matchup. View the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders to Face QB Russell Wilson For Just the Third Time Ever
Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will be seeing much more of the Las Vegas Raiders than he has in the past. His matchup with the Silver and Black this Sunday will be just his third-ever meeting with the franchise. The battles, while previously uncommon, date all the way back to 2014,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix
TAMPA, Fla. — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes, but for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again. Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots-Ravens Snap Counts: Parker Comes Alive, Rise of Wise
FOXBORO — Following their 37-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments, there are plenty of...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons’ Patience
It was 4th-and-18, and the Atlanta Falcons defense needed to make one more play to get the team its first win of the season. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, was forced to evade the pocket following pressure from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and uncorked a bullet towards receiver Tyler Lockett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Comments / 0