Athletics second. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Seth Brown flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Jordan Diaz singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Shea Langeliers singles to shortstop. Jordan Diaz to second. Chad Pinder to third. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Jordan Diaz to third. Chad Pinder scores. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache out at home. Shea Langeliers scores. Jordan Diaz scores. Jonah Bride walks. Dermis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Bride out at second.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO