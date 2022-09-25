Read full article on original website
Arizona-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.
Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs
Twins second. Jose Miranda singles to center field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Jose Miranda to second. Jake Cave singles to left field. Gio Urshela to second. Jose Miranda scores. Gary Sanchez pops out to second base to Elvis Andrus. Matt Wallner strikes out swinging. Mark Contreras grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Lance Lynn.
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs
Athletics second. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Seth Brown flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Jordan Diaz singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Shea Langeliers singles to shortstop. Jordan Diaz to second. Chad Pinder to third. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Jordan Diaz to third. Chad Pinder scores. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache out at home. Shea Langeliers scores. Jordan Diaz scores. Jonah Bride walks. Dermis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Bride out at second.
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs third. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Christopher Morel homers to right field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Rhys Hoskins. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Juan Soto singles to center field. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Brandon Drury doubles. Manny Machado to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Brandon Drury scores. Manny Machado scores. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Trayce Thompson.
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was...
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — With Hurricane Ian and the playoffs foremost on their minds, the Tampa Bay Rays started a season-ending trip with a gritty win. A wild-card spot is drawing near. Harold Ramírez's two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning pushed Tampa Bay past Cleveland 6-5 on...
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
