Passengers evacuated after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

Passengers were quickly shuttled off a bus after it caught fire on the Mas Pike Saturday afternoon, according to the Sturbridge Fire Department.

According to post on the department’s Facebook page, the bus driver was able to evacuate the passengers quickly once they recognized the danger. No injuries were sustained in the fire.

The back end of the bus was left a charred and blackened husk.

Massachusetts State Police assisted in the operation.

