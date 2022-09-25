ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Rob Phillips: Now is the time to land a big fall chinook on the mid-Columbia River

This is the time of year many local anglers wait for all year long. It is prime time for fishing for fall chinook in the mid-Columbia. As of Sunday, some 123,900 fall chinook salmon had climbed the fish ladders at McNary Dam near the Tri-Cities. While some of those fish will make a right-hand turn and head up the Snake when they get to Pasco, the bulk of them are just now reaching their spawning grounds near Vernita on the Columbia River.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
Tri-Cities area looking for law enforcement professionals

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities area are holding a hiring event on Wednesday, October, 12, at the Richland Library at 955 Northgate Drive. According to a press release from the Workforce Development Council, police officers and correctional officers are two growing career fields that offer great pay and benefits.
Highway 2 closes again in Washington because of wildfire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — US Highway 2 near Skykomish, Washington, is again closed because of the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles (4.8 kilometers) of the highway closed Monday night and was extended to 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) Tuesday morning, KING 5 News reported. On Tuesday, US 2 was closed between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and 747th Avenue Northeast in Skykomish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Things People Don’t Tell You Before You Move to Tri-Cities

I've been living in the Tri-Cities for the past twenty years. I didn't get a say in it, but I learned to become a Tri-Citian and started raising a family here. If someone were to think about moving to Tri-Cities, I'd gladly tell them the things I love about living here as I have numerous times on this website. But I think in fairness, it's important to also lay out some scenarios that may not be as bubbly.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins

Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound. Ten people were killed in the crash. KING-5 News reports that a barge equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. The U.S. Navy will use a drone, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The flight was traveling from San Juan Island to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed. Only one body was found. Officials say determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months.
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
Washington VA to fund Veteran Service Officer positions

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs has announced new grant funding for Island County and Walla Walla County to hire Veteran Service Officers. The counties submitted applications describing how a County Veteran Service Officer would serve the veterans in their area and their families. WDVA...
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27

PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
