Military

WESH

Hurricane Ian collapses Cuba power grid, cutting out electricity to 11 million people

Cuba is without electricity due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. Officials said that the powerful storm collapsed the country's power grid. Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work is being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Power was initially knocked out in Cuba’s western provinces, but subsequently, the entire grid collapsed.
The Associated Press

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Moscow-installed administrations in the four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine claimed Tuesday night that residents had voted to join Russia. “Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said, adding that the balloting was “a propaganda show” and “null and worthless.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: New EU sanctions will ‘make Kremlin pay’ for ‘sham referendums’

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has today unveiled a fresh wave of Russia sanctions, designed “to make the Kremlin pay” for escalating the conflict in Ukraine following “sham” votes in occupied territory.“We do not accept the sham referenda and any kind of annexation in Ukraine, and we are determined to make the Kremlin pay for this further escalation,” she told reporters in Brussels.The proposed eighth sanctions package includes further import bans on Russian products, expected to deprive Moscow of an additional 7 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in revenues.Elsewhere, the Kremlin has said claims that Russia is...
