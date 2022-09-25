“Why was I given a desire that’s far greater than what my talents can achieve?” Cha Ga-eul (played by Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-mi, a recent Emmy winner) laments in Mental Coach Jegal. A short-track speed skater, Ga-eul’s dreams of making the national team are dashed after the actions of a corrupt coach lead to the blade of a competitor’s skates slashing her thigh, rendering her unable to compete with full strength in the qualifiers. Once a gold medalist at the world championships, Ga-eul is now sidelined as other Olympic hopefuls bribe their way to the top; it certainly doesn’t help that her family’s hopes and dreams are riding on her success.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO