Post Malone Hospitalized, Forced To Cancel Show After Previous Stage Fall

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone canceled his planned Boston show just an hour before he was scheduled to hit the stage, according to Page Six. The rapper took to social media to reveal that he was hospitalized a week after falling on stage.

He addressed the audience in a message posted on Twitter. "...today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before," he wrote. "I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

The rapper continued, "We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight. I'm so f---ing sorry." Malone promised that everyone's tickets for the show would be valid for an upcoming rescheduled date.

"Once again, I'm so f---ing sorry, I love y'all so much," he reiterated. "I feel terrible but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon," signing off, "Love, Austy."

The serious fall took place during his show in St. Louis last week. While walking down a ramp, Malone stepped into a hole that wasn't completely covered and fell hard onto the ground. "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there's a big a-- hole [in the stage]," he said in an update after the show. "So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a--. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good."

A video captured during the fall showing Malone yelling and writhing in pain on the floor went viral. After being helped up, the rapper ended up finishing the show.

