Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair
Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
Apple Picking: Fresh Pressed Cider at Abbott Farms in Baldwinsville
Apple Picking Season is back, and at Abbott Farms in Baldwinsville, that means it is time to not only pick apples but to enjoy some fresh pressed apple cider as well. Warren Abbott says Abbott Farms offers more than 20 varieties of apples ranging from Empire to Red Delicious to Honeycrisps. All of the apples are used to make Abbott Farms' unique fresh pressed cider.
'@ Your Service': Warming Up for Winter
Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ says to check on carbon monoxide detectors and make sure the batteries are properly working, any furnaces over ten years old should be thoroughly looked in to, & all vents should be checked on.
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
Syracuse Firefighters respond to structure fire at The Vincent apartment building
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Vincent Apartment Monday after the building’s fire alarm system provided an early warning. Firefighters were alerted to the fire around 1 p.m. on 108 Roney Lane and arrived on the scene to find a...
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate detained at Rochester airport with gun
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate and man recently vying for a common council seat was detained Tuesday morning at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after trying to get through security with a loaded gun, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Security agents said they...
Husband of Syracuse City court judge detained at Rochester airport with loaded gun
Rochester, N.Y. — Alfonso Davis, husband of Syracuse City Court Judge, Felicia Pitts-Davis is being detained in the Monroe County jail after TSA at the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport detected he was carrying a loaded gun Tuesday morning. Davis claimed he didn't know that he had a...
Ontech students return back to classroom following shooting threat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Students and faculty at Ontech Charter High School in Syracuse are back in the classroom after a threat was made against the school. At least 2 dozen students say they received a threat either on social media or via text message late Sunday night. School officials...
14-year-old, two others shot on South Ave. in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 14-year old boy and two other men were shot on Syracuse's south side Sunday afternoon according to Syracuse Police. Police say they were called to South Avenue around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call. When police arrived, they found the 14-year-old male shot...
Lake effect rain impacting parts of CNY and NNY over the next few days
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The end of the weekend ended with lots of clouds and occasional rain on Sunday. Monday will feature similar weather due to an area of low pressure still nearby here in the Northeastern U.S. In the wake of this latest area of low pressure will be some colder...
Ithaca police arrest thief impersonating a NYSEG worker
Ithaca, NY — Ithaca police have arrested a man who they say falsely identified himself as a New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) worker. Around 10:30 a.m. on September 26th, a burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Cayuga Street. The suspect forced their way into an unoccupied building and stole multiple items. He also stole items out of a vehicle in the same area.
"I'm not his boss," Syracuse Council President on fellow Councilor accused of crime
Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson presided over the first council meeting since last week's arrest of Councilor Amir Gethers. There was no discussion publicly about the councilor facing accusations of choking a woman twice to the point where she says she couldn't breathe. After the meeting Hudson was asked to comment about Gethers' arrest and status on the council. "I'm not his boss first of all. He was elected by the people of Syracuse," said Hudson.
Syracuse Police department discusses fall violence trends, reporting crime, and safety
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed violence trends in the fall, how to file your own reports to cut down on wait officer wait times, and...
Experts urge people to keep calling CPS after possible issues in Camillus abuse case
Community members continue to tell CNY Central that Child Protective Services failed an 11 year old who was allegedly abused for years by his mother in Camillus; the Onondaga County legislator that helps over see CPS operations said she is currently suspending judgement, waiting for the results of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s investigation.
Suspect in Solvay deadly shooting arrested by detectives
SOLVAY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse in connection to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Richard Anderson of Syracuse that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was...
Rome Police searching for group of teens who stole woman's purse in church parking lot
ROME, N.Y. — Rome Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a group of four teens that they say stole an 83-year-old woman’s purse out of her car as she was leaving church on Monday evening. Officers responded to the parking lot of Transfiguration Church on...
Syracuse man facing charges after gun goes off sending round into upstairs apartment
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A Syracuse man is facing charges of reckless endangerment after Syracuse Police say his gun went off, causing the shot to be fired into an upstairs apartment on Sunday, September 25. An officer responded to an apartment building on the 900 block of Park Avenue around...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly Solvay shooting
Solvay, NY — Detectives from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim in the deadly shooting which took place in Solvay on Saturday September 24th. 34-year-old Richard L. Anderson of Syracuse, was shot and killed at a home on the 300 block of Charles Avenue. Multiple law...
'Miracles do happen,' HC Dino Babers knows SU Football can't fall asleep against Wagner
It’s official: Syracuse Football is prone to dramatic endings. The Orange (4-0, 2-0 ACC) held off a last minute comeback by their opponent for the second straight week to remain undefeated on the season. ACC rival Virginia (2-2) was shutout through the first half of Friday night’s contest inside...
