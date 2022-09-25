Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson presided over the first council meeting since last week's arrest of Councilor Amir Gethers. There was no discussion publicly about the councilor facing accusations of choking a woman twice to the point where she says she couldn't breathe. After the meeting Hudson was asked to comment about Gethers' arrest and status on the council. "I'm not his boss first of all. He was elected by the people of Syracuse," said Hudson.

