Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair

Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Apple Picking: Fresh Pressed Cider at Abbott Farms in Baldwinsville

Apple Picking Season is back, and at Abbott Farms in Baldwinsville, that means it is time to not only pick apples but to enjoy some fresh pressed apple cider as well. Warren Abbott says Abbott Farms offers more than 20 varieties of apples ranging from Empire to Red Delicious to Honeycrisps. All of the apples are used to make Abbott Farms' unique fresh pressed cider.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

'@ Your Service': Warming Up for Winter

Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ says to check on carbon monoxide detectors and make sure the batteries are properly working, any furnaces over ten years old should be thoroughly looked in to, & all vents should be checked on.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate detained at Rochester airport with gun

Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate and man recently vying for a common council seat was detained Tuesday morning at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after trying to get through security with a loaded gun, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Security agents said they...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Ontech students return back to classroom following shooting threat

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Students and faculty at Ontech Charter High School in Syracuse are back in the classroom after a threat was made against the school. At least 2 dozen students say they received a threat either on social media or via text message late Sunday night. School officials...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

14-year-old, two others shot on South Ave. in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 14-year old boy and two other men were shot on Syracuse's south side Sunday afternoon according to Syracuse Police. Police say they were called to South Avenue around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call. When police arrived, they found the 14-year-old male shot...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca police arrest thief impersonating a NYSEG worker

Ithaca, NY — Ithaca police have arrested a man who they say falsely identified himself as a New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) worker. Around 10:30 a.m. on September 26th, a burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Cayuga Street. The suspect forced their way into an unoccupied building and stole multiple items. He also stole items out of a vehicle in the same area.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

"I'm not his boss," Syracuse Council President on fellow Councilor accused of crime

Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson presided over the first council meeting since last week's arrest of Councilor Amir Gethers. There was no discussion publicly about the councilor facing accusations of choking a woman twice to the point where she says she couldn't breathe. After the meeting Hudson was asked to comment about Gethers' arrest and status on the council. "I'm not his boss first of all. He was elected by the people of Syracuse," said Hudson.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Experts urge people to keep calling CPS after possible issues in Camillus abuse case

Community members continue to tell CNY Central that Child Protective Services failed an 11 year old who was allegedly abused for years by his mother in Camillus; the Onondaga County legislator that helps over see CPS operations said she is currently suspending judgement, waiting for the results of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s investigation.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspect in Solvay deadly shooting arrested by detectives

SOLVAY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse in connection to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Richard Anderson of Syracuse that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was...
SOLVAY, NY
cnycentral.com

UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly Solvay shooting

Solvay, NY — Detectives from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim in the deadly shooting which took place in Solvay on Saturday September 24th. 34-year-old Richard L. Anderson of Syracuse, was shot and killed at a home on the 300 block of Charles Avenue. Multiple law...
SOLVAY, NY

