Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE's Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on WWE Raw Loaded With Past WWE Clips and a Mysterious Number
The latest White Rabbit QR Code appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The code briefly flashed on the screen and took fans to yet another, this time on WWE's TikTok page. The video shows various clips from WWE's past that, when spliced together, say the words "Who Killed The World? You did. Feed Your Head." The number 40701 flashed on the screen at the end of the video, though its unclear what that could be a reference to. A quick Google search shows the numbers of a zip code for an area of southern Kentucky with the largest town being Corbin.
ComicBook
AEW Star Denies Departure Rumors
2022 has been an unprecedented year for All Elite Wrestling. Since the company's inception in 2019, AEW has been able to control the narrative of what goes on inside its promotion. AEW President Tony Khan has signed desirable free agents and has elected to not renew unwanted contracts. Things began to shift in the early months of this year when co-founder and former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes announced he was departing the company. From there, AEW struggled with a plethora of talent injuries, as top names like CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Kyle O'Reilly spent the bulk of the summer on the shelf. Mix in the recent departures of featured stars like Bobby Fish and Malakai Black, and the uncontrollable variables for AEW continue to pile up.
NFL・
ComicBook
AEW Star Teases Wrestling Future With Cryptic Tweet
It's been an unprecedented year for All Elite Wrestling. While the young promotion had been able to retain just about every one of its desired roster members for its first three years of existence, 2022 saw AEW lose many stars of varying placement on the card. The year kicked off with Cody Rhodes losing his TNT Title to Sammy Guevara in what would end up being his final AEW appearance ahead of his defection to World Wrestling Entertainment. Come the summer, AEW had lost both Bobby Fish and Malakai Black due to failed renegotiations and a granted a "conditional release," respectively.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Once Again Indicates He Hasn't Retired
Ric Flair competed in what was supposed to be his final in-ring match back in late July at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville. But mere weeks after the show, the "Nature Boy" claimed on his To Be The Man Podcast that he was already regretting that he made that claim.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
AEW Responds to Hurricane Ian Ahead of AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday night with the announcement that attendance is voluntary for wrestlers for this week's AEW Dynamite if they or their families are affected by Hurricane Ian. As of this writing, the storm has already reached Category 3 and is expected to hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. This week's episode of Dynamite takes place up in Philadelphia, but plenty of wrestlers live in Florida and will likely be affected by the storm.
ComicBook
Report: Update on Tony Khan Possibly Releasing AEW Talent
Prior to 2022, AEW releases were few and far between. But rumors and reports of wrestlers wanting out of their contracts, an allegedly chaotic backstage environment and WWE reaching out to former stars about their AEW deals have been spreading like wildfire over the past few months. However, it now appears that people should pump the breaks on the idea that the young promotion is suddenly going to start letting many of its stars go. Buddy Matthews took to Twitter this past weekend and promptly denied the recent reports he had been granted his release and Malakai Black did the same late Monday night on Instagram Live.
ComicBook
Rick and Scott Steiner Question Bron Breakker's Name Change During Table for 3
WWE's decision to change Bronson Rechsteiner's in-ring name from Rex Steiner to Bron Breakker has been a consistent talking point ever since the current NXT Champion first made his NXT 2.0 debut. Even his own father and uncle, WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, openly asked Bron about it during the latest Table for 3. Rick posed the question by asking, "I know (the) came up with Bron Breakker. Why not Bron Steiner or something?" Scott then chimed in to say, "Yeah, who comes up with that?"
ComicBook
MJF Reveals His Professional Wrestling Mount Rushmore
Maxwell Jacob Friedman remains the talk of the professional wrestling town. The 26-year-old star made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling in the final moments of AEW All Out earlier this month after taking a sabbatical for the entire summer. That time off was not just away from the ring, but away from the public eye entirely. MJF conducted no interviews, went radio silent on social media, and was barely seen in public. Now that he's back on television, MJF is also back is all aforementioned facets. The self-proclaimed generational talent gave numerous lengthy sit-down interviews in the week leading up to AEW Grand Slam, and while there were some topics that he could not comment on, MJF offered insight into how he views the wrestling industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Photo: CM Punk Spotted Publicly for the First Time Since AEW All Out, Injury Confirmed
CM Punk hasn't appeared on AEW programming in any capacity since the All Out pay-per-view and the infamous rant he gave during the post-show press scrum. He has also been radio silent on social media, which made it all the more surprising when a photo of him with a fan popped up on Twitter early Monday morning. Punk's left arm had a brace on it, confirming the surgery-requiring injury he suffered during his match with Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view.
ComicBook
WWE: Latest Update on the Upcoming New Championship Belt Designs
Reports of WWE looking to change the designs for a number of its championships first started popping up in late August by insider @BeltFanDan. More details then emerged in mid-September, stating that WWE was looking to give a facelift to both the Men's and Women's Tag Team Championships, writing at the time, "New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps."
Comments / 0