Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.   It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?  This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.   When we first […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Beertober Cheese Soup with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Beertober Cheese Soup!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
14850.com

Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay

“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives.  John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
cnycentral.com

Two neighbors robbed at gunpoint at a Syracuse park by three men

Syracuse, N.Y — At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, two neighbors walking in a Syracuse park were robbed at gunpoint by three men, police said. The robbery happened at Lincoln Park, near the 100 block of Robinson Street. Two of those three suspects were confirmed to have been holding...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
