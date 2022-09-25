Read full article on original website
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?
The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why. Officials at the zoo say they are working...
Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry. It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open? This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River. When we first […]
cnycentral.com
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
Fright Nights Returns to Syracuse With Five Freaky Attractions This October
Somehow each and every year, I get suckered into exploring haunted attractions during Halloween season. I am a person who would much rather carve pumpkins, watch Hocus Pocus and eat candy. My friends are not. If you're like my friends and you're looking for a very impressive series of haunted...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Beertober Cheese Soup with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Beertober Cheese Soup!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
Motorcyclists Ride To Raise Funds In Memory Of Michael Geer
RICHLAND, NY – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory. Rainy weather did not deter the hardy group of riders, who set out under...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. […]
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
cnycentral.com
Two neighbors robbed at gunpoint at a Syracuse park by three men
Syracuse, N.Y — At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, two neighbors walking in a Syracuse park were robbed at gunpoint by three men, police said. The robbery happened at Lincoln Park, near the 100 block of Robinson Street. Two of those three suspects were confirmed to have been holding...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Estate Sale By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at an estate sale. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
