DogTime

A Great Dane Spent a Month Alone on an Island

Animal control finally rescued a Great Dane that had been missing for weeks in rural Michigan. 2-year-old Zaria ran away from her parents almost a month ago, avoiding recapture the entire time. Eventually, she ended up on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August. Island Rescue Operation.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

