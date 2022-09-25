Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Three and out halftime review

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently beating the Wisconsin Badgers like a drum to the tune of 31-7. No one should be surprised that this game is this ugly because Ohio State was favored by more than two touchdowns, but to beat the spread in the first half in the Big Ten conference opener is a little jaw-dropping.

The Buckeyes look like an elite team and their offensive explosion from last week is no fluke despite their star receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, being out with injury. Wisconsin is known for its linebackers, but the Ohio State rushing attack is just absolutely embarrassing the Badgers. Let’s dive into the top three things we noticed going into halftime.

Day denies the dagger

It isn’t really a huge deal, but Ryan Day elected to kick a field goal from the seven-yard line instead of putting the finishing touches on a demoralizing blowout. Noah Ruggles made it and put three on the board, but with Miyan Williams averaging a healthy 9.2 yards per carry, it would seem Ohio State was in prime position to convert another first down.

Sonny Styles seeing time

The tweet from Dan Hope really explains it well. We all expected Sonny Styles to be an impact player, but this is a pretty clear indication that he is going to see more and more significant time moving forward. Styles hasn’t made a splash play yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

Miyan Williams is elite

Miyan Williams has carried the ball 11 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns with a healthy average of 9.2 yards per carry. The dude is a bowling ball and it almost looks like Wisconsin doesn’t want to tackle him. Williams continues to look like a star week in and week out.

