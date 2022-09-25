Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
localocnews.com
Five OC high school boys water polo teams earn top rankings in CIF polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. JSerra is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park is No. 1 in Division 5.
localocnews.com
Hard to Figure’s Capote win caps record five-victory day for jockey Vazquez
Jockey Ramon Vazquez won his second riding title in as many meets at Los Alamitos and the 38-year-old native of Puerto Rico did so with a flourish. Vazquez became the first rider to win five races in a single afternoon since daytime thoroughbred racing returned to Los Alamitos in July, 2014. The previous best was four wins, accomplished by six riders – including Abel Cedillo twice.
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Video shows a 20-year-old man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County. The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the man sprinting across the Glover Stadium field at a game between Kennedy High School in La Palma and Katella High School. The man gets chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
localocnews.com
Colorado runners win Surf City 10
On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
localocnews.com
Be Your Own Boss
A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after...
Hot temperatures, sunshine remain in SoCal Wednesday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California on Wednesday will continue to see hot temperatures as heat advisories and warnings are in effect for another day.
orangecoast.com
A New Wave of Hawaiian Barbecue Spots
Four friends raised on L&L Hawaiian launched Shootz Hawaiian in 2020, offering “Hawaiian-inspired food from the soul” at Rodeo 39. Now in a larger space at the food hall, it serves 5,000 hot kimchi butter chicken katsu sandwiches a month and tiki drinks such as the Blue Hawaiian. Musubi gets all dolled up with Spam brûlée and honey-coconut shrimp versions. Plate options go beyond the winning katsu chicken and short ribs to jalapeno-garlic shrimp. The infectiously cheery logo is a pineapple in sunglasses with a surfboard. 12885 BEACH BLVD., STANTON, 714-379-7077.
Irvine Looking At Building New Great Park Amphitheater Rivaling Hollywood Bowl
Tonight, Irvine City Council members are slated to consider taking the next step toward building a new amphitheater in the Great Park, one of the cornerstone projects in their new plan for the city’s largest attraction. The facility is set to seat just under 14,000 people, with city manager...
localocnews.com
Forest Lawn Cypress to hold Dia de los Muertos event on October 30, 2022
Forest Lawn Cypress is going to be holding a Día de los Muertos event on October 30, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. There will be an altar, cultural expressions, the Folkloric Dance Group and mariachi music. Join us in person at the park, 4471 Lincoln Avenue, Cypress CA, 90630 or...
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
localocnews.com
Get ready for The Commodores at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Don’t miss The Commodores, one of the greatest Motown/R&B/Funk groups of all time, when it plays at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. THE COMMODORES set the music world ablaze with the hits Machine Gun, Sail...
localocnews.com
Newport Theatre Arts Center’s Staging of ‘Doubt’ Capitalizes on 2004 Play’s Strengths
John Patrick Shanley’s “Doubt” is among the few plays that can be said to delve into intellectual concepts while also being emotionally potent, using two characters locked in opposition to examine human nature. All the more intriguing is that both characters play their cards close to the...
orangecoast.com
In Plain Sight: The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park
The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park West. The 2.5-acre park featuring California native plants is located on the southwest corner of Huntington Beach Central Park. Explorer Credit. Jorge Mendoza @cal.euphoria. Behind the Shot. “While on one of my regular runs, I noticed that the white picket fence along...
rtands.com
Tropical storm causes ground shift, prompting Metrolink to secure area around San Clemente track even more
With the southern California coast continuing to wither away there continues to be an effort to save the railroad. Tropical Storm Kay pounded the seaboard earlier this month, shifting the ground along the track in San Clemente. An “ancient landslide” and severe erosion are making the area dangerous.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
