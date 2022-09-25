ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brea, CA

Hard to Figure’s Capote win caps record five-victory day for jockey Vazquez

Jockey Ramon Vazquez won his second riding title in as many meets at Los Alamitos and the 38-year-old native of Puerto Rico did so with a flourish. Vazquez became the first rider to win five races in a single afternoon since daytime thoroughbred racing returned to Los Alamitos in July, 2014. The previous best was four wins, accomplished by six riders – including Abel Cedillo twice.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Video shows a 20-year-old man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County. The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the man sprinting across the Glover Stadium field at a game between Kennedy High School in La Palma and Katella High School. The man gets chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.
ANAHEIM, CA
Colorado runners win Surf City 10

On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
BOULDER, CO
Be Your Own Boss

A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
IRVINE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
A New Wave of Hawaiian Barbecue Spots

Four friends raised on L&L Hawaiian launched Shootz Hawaiian in 2020, offering “Hawaiian-inspired food from the soul” at Rodeo 39. Now in a larger space at the food hall, it serves 5,000 hot kimchi butter chicken katsu sandwiches a month and tiki drinks such as the Blue Hawaiian. Musubi gets all dolled up with Spam brûlée and honey-coconut shrimp versions. Plate options go beyond the winning katsu chicken and short ribs to jalapeno-garlic shrimp. The infectiously cheery logo is a pineapple in sunglasses with a surfboard. 12885 BEACH BLVD., STANTON, 714-379-7077.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
In Plain Sight: The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park

The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park West. The 2.5-acre park featuring California native plants is located on the southwest corner of Huntington Beach Central Park. Explorer Credit. Jorge Mendoza @cal.euphoria. Behind the Shot. “While on one of my regular runs, I noticed that the white picket fence along...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

