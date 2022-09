Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game."I'm just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong," said Trout, who missed more than a month due to injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career.Ohtani's RBI was...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO