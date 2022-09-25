Read full article on original website
CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump
Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education's Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region's only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term
Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools
For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi's schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C's.
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that's now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. "He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Edward McDowell Jr.
COLUMBUS — Edward Franklin “Eddie Mac” McDowell Jr., 71, died Sept. 26, 2022, at Dugan Nursing Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory.
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles' yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
Tommy Betts
Thomas Edward “Tommy” Betts, age 76, of Columbus, MS, passed away September 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Matt Moehring and Sonny McLellan officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Steens, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Monday Profile: Selina Tabet sewing a business together one thread at a time
Selina Tabet held her grand opening of Sew Sister Sew, a fabric store at 620 Commerce St. in West Point, on September 10. Her goal? To bring the love of sewing she cultivated ever since she was a little girl to as many people as possible. Tabet said her goal...
Genia Roberts
MATHISTON — Genia Roberts, 89, died Sept. 18, 2022, in Starkville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
David Nation
MABEN — David Anthony Nation, 43, died Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Calvert Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nation was born Jan. 9, 1979, in Starkville, to Carolyn McFalls...
Edna Cameron
ETHELSVILLE, Ala. — Edna Cameron, 73, died Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Maintenance woes, ownership questions plague part of Sandfield cemetery
Death is supposed to be the great equalizer, at least according to the marketing materials. The reality, though, is that disparities don’t stop with someone’s pulse. Columbus attorney Nicole Clinkscales hit that point hard at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, with a comparison ripped from the headlines.
Our View: School grades are cause for optimism, though point to middle school concerns
No matter how old you are you are likely to remember the anticipation that accompanied Report Card day. For the top students, it was a day of affirmation. For struggling students, it was a day to be dreaded. For those whose performance fell between those poles, it was a mix of both.
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D'cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS
STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Kmart building slated for online auction in October
Commercial real estate agency Crexi posted the listing, slating the property for auction Oct. 10-12. The opening bid is listed at $750,000, and participants must pay a $10,000 deposit to register for the online auction. Berkeley Capital Advisors, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the auction broker. Crexi listing agent...
