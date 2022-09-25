ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert

BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees

Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Some Bridgeport politicians scored free tickets to Sound on Sound

BRIDGEPORT — When tens-of-thousands of music lovers convened this weekend at Seaside Park for the first Sound on Sound music festival, some of the city's elected leaders and department heads were among them. But unlike those other ticket-holders, these officials did not pay big bucks to enter. Their admission...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington chamber's WOW! Forum features six speakers

TORRINGTON — Northwest Connecticut’s Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 18th annual WOW! Forum, a day long professional women’s conference featuring motivational speakers intended to inspire, challenge and energize participants. The WOW! Forum, celebrating its 18th year, is set for Oct. 7 and will be held at...
TORRINGTON, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Entertainment
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
Register Citizen

'Buried in the Backyard' TV series eyes 2006 Manchester homicide

MANCHESTER — Working with a backhoe operator for two days, police had dug holes all around a backyard on Lake Street in June 2007 with no results. Acting on tips that included a neighbor's memory of buried boulders, Manchester police were searching the 1.4-acre property for the body of an Ellington man reported missing the previous fall. The man's friend and boss, the owner of the home on the town's eastern edge, was suspected of foul play.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29

TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Going to the Big E for the first time? Here’s Reddit’s tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?. Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food. Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

