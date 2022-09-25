Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert
BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees
Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
Register Citizen
Some Bridgeport politicians scored free tickets to Sound on Sound
BRIDGEPORT — When tens-of-thousands of music lovers convened this weekend at Seaside Park for the first Sound on Sound music festival, some of the city's elected leaders and department heads were among them. But unlike those other ticket-holders, these officials did not pay big bucks to enter. Their admission...
Register Citizen
Torrington chamber's WOW! Forum features six speakers
TORRINGTON — Northwest Connecticut’s Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 18th annual WOW! Forum, a day long professional women’s conference featuring motivational speakers intended to inspire, challenge and energize participants. The WOW! Forum, celebrating its 18th year, is set for Oct. 7 and will be held at...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Register Citizen
Minions hunt 'a huge hit' in East Haven; similar event planned for winter includes prize giveaways
EAST HAVEN — Hay-made Minions are popping up all over town. As fall began, the town looked to engage with the residents in a town-wide, collaborative Minions scavenger hunt, said Michelle Benivegna, assistant director of administration and management. “I had come across it online and I thought: ‘Wow, this...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
Register Citizen
'Buried in the Backyard' TV series eyes 2006 Manchester homicide
MANCHESTER — Working with a backhoe operator for two days, police had dug holes all around a backyard on Lake Street in June 2007 with no results. Acting on tips that included a neighbor's memory of buried boulders, Manchester police were searching the 1.4-acre property for the body of an Ellington man reported missing the previous fall. The man's friend and boss, the owner of the home on the town's eastern edge, was suspected of foul play.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and more at Sound On Sound
This weekend saw the inaugural Sound On Sound music festival arrive to Bridgeport's Seaside Park for two jam-packed days of music. Over the course of the two days, 24 bands took the stage with acts ranging from the funky, local sounds of Funky Dawgz to the dazzling showmanship of Stevie Nicks.
Register Citizen
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29
TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
WTNH.com
Going to the Big E for the first time? Here’s Reddit’s tips
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?. Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food. Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine...
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
