ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Gospel concert helps raise money and awareness for autism center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Ground Zero Blues Club was ground zero for Gospel. There’s nothing like using praise and worship to raise the spirit and raise money for the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities. “We have family members and loved ones that battled...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year. An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday. Gently...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Soso, MS
Biloxi, MS
Health
WLOX

Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state

Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida. It's a category 3 storm on track to become a category 4 by Tuesday night. Hurricane Hunters are flying into the eye of the storm gathering vital information that could save lives. Bill Snyder flew with them and joins us with more from inside the storm.
LONG BEACH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Brain Tumor#Charity#The Beau Rivage Casino#Wlox
WLOX

IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian

It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WAFB

HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian. Dr. Steve left Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS at 5:30 Tuesday morning. The flight traveled across the Gulf of Mexico and entered Ian as it moved away from Cuba. Data recorded from Dr. Steve’s first pass through Ian’s eye helped the National Hurricane Center’s forecasters determine how strong Ian is as it emerged into the Gulf of Mexico.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - One South Mississippi school district is now ranked first in the entire state after the Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for the first time since 2019. The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
LONG BEACH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

MAYORAL PRIMARY: Learn more about Waveland’s Republican mayoral candidates

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s mayoral and Ward 1 alderman primaries are coming up quickly; voters will head to the polls Tuesday, October 4. Four Republican candidates are vying for the mayoral title: Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza, Paul “PT” Taylor and Jay Trapani. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Gautier to apply for railroad overpass funding

It's significantly from early 2022 when the average rate sat just over 3%. They will use this money to help those who are facing hardships when it comes to paying rent or mortgages in their first step housing program. Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher.
GAUTIER, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement

After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George County Schools earn 1st-ever A grade on state report card

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy