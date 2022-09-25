Read full article on original website
WLOX
Gospel concert helps raise money and awareness for autism center
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Ground Zero Blues Club was ground zero for Gospel. There’s nothing like using praise and worship to raise the spirit and raise money for the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities. “We have family members and loved ones that battled...
WLOX
Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year. An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday. Gently...
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
WLOX
Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instructors are always looking for new ways to get words and lessons off the board and into the heads of her students. That’s going to be happening at West Harrison High School next semester thanks to a VOYA 2022 Unsung Hero Award Grant. Bethany Seal...
WLOX
Coast residents honor victims of violence on National Day of Remembrance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “My dad was murdered while he was visiting his friend by his friend’s son,” said Kayla Jernigan. “I lost my best friend. She lived in Long Beach. Her name was Kimberly Watts,” said another visitor. These heart-shattering stories are told by family...
WLOX
Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
WLOX
Gulfport’s Salvation Army receives grant for First Step Housing program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army and CenterPoint Energy are teaming up to help people in need with rent and mortgage payments. The Salvation Army received a big check Monday that will make a big impact. “We want to continue to make a positive impact. We identify this as...
WLOX
Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida. It's a category 3 storm on track to become a category 4 by Tuesday night. Hurricane Hunters are flying into the eye of the storm gathering vital information that could save lives. Bill Snyder flew with them and joins us with more from inside the storm.
WLOX
Vancleave church members go through children’s mental health training classes
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pine Lake Baptist Church members are learning what youths go through during crisis situations. “This has been a concern I’ve dealt with as a pastor for a number of years, and I am learning some new things, some helpful things here,” said pastor Rendall Cofield.
WLOX
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian. Dr. Steve left Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS at 5:30 Tuesday morning. The flight traveled across the Gulf of Mexico and entered Ian as it moved away from Cuba. Data recorded from Dr. Steve’s first pass through Ian’s eye helped the National Hurricane Center’s forecasters determine how strong Ian is as it emerged into the Gulf of Mexico.
WLOX
Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - One South Mississippi school district is now ranked first in the entire state after the Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for the first time since 2019. The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
WLOX
MAYORAL PRIMARY: Learn more about Waveland’s Republican mayoral candidates
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s mayoral and Ward 1 alderman primaries are coming up quickly; voters will head to the polls Tuesday, October 4. Four Republican candidates are vying for the mayoral title: Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza, Paul “PT” Taylor and Jay Trapani. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
mississippifreepress.org
White 23-Year-Old Man indicted for Cross Burning in Harrison County on Gulf Coast
Axel Charles Cox, 23, “burned a cross in his front yard, and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks towards” five Black neighbors in Harrison County, an indictment unveiled on Sept. 20, 2022, before a federal court sitting in Gulfport, Miss., said. Cox is white. Cross-burning has long been...
WLOX
Gautier to apply for railroad overpass funding
They will use this money to help those who are facing hardships when it comes to paying rent or mortgages in their first step housing program. Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement
After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
WLOX
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
George County Schools earn 1st-ever A grade on state report card
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) […]
