Read full article on original website
Related
Perimeter tackling remains high on Oregon's priority list heading into matchup vs. Stanford
Oregon's perimeter tackling had been an important story for the Ducks' new defense after No. 1 Georgia in the first game of the season. After that matchup, the Ducks seemed to have fixed some of the tackling ailments in wins over Eastern Washington and BYU. Against BYU, the Ducks were fast to the perimeter, having multiple players in the surrounding area to help make a tackle.
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. Cal
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network was released Tuesday, with Vinnick and Trufant previewing the Cal game and lamenting the missed opportunities from the Oregon defeat. In addition to the normal recap, the two also talked about WSU's decision to stay in zone most of the Cougs-Ducks game, including a surprising play call on Oregon's final offensive touchdown.
WSU’s Dishon Jackson out indefinitely due to medical issues
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU men’s basketball center Dishon Jackson will be out for an indefinite period of time due to some medical issues. The center from Oakland, California, made the announcement on social media on Monday. “My inner circle of friends and family understand and are giving me...
Lewiston football player Austin Lawrence voted the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Lewiston WR Austin Lawrence for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-17! The 6-foot-4 senior has become quarterback Drew Hottinger's favorite big-play target, and that showed up in a victory over Pendleton of Oregon - hauling in a ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Circling Raven golf course earns distinction from Golfweek
The golf course at the Circling Raven Casino Resort in Worley, owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, was ranked in the Top-50 casino golf courses in the nation for 2022 at the No. 20 spot. The ranking was published on Sept. 9 by Golfweek and announced by the resort in a statement issued Sept. 22. The ...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
Fire Damages Part of Edison Center Off Bishop Boulevard in Pullman
PULLMAN - A fire that damaged an unoccupied portion of the Edison Center off of Bishop Boulevard in Pullman on Monday was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to Pullman Fire Marshal Darren Jones and Assistant Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman. Pullman firefighters were dispatched to the Edison Center at around 9:50...
uiargonaut.com
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0