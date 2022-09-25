Oregon's perimeter tackling had been an important story for the Ducks' new defense after No. 1 Georgia in the first game of the season. After that matchup, the Ducks seemed to have fixed some of the tackling ailments in wins over Eastern Washington and BYU. Against BYU, the Ducks were fast to the perimeter, having multiple players in the surrounding area to help make a tackle.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO