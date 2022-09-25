ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Perimeter tackling remains high on Oregon's priority list heading into matchup vs. Stanford

Oregon's perimeter tackling had been an important story for the Ducks' new defense after No. 1 Georgia in the first game of the season. After that matchup, the Ducks seemed to have fixed some of the tackling ailments in wins over Eastern Washington and BYU. Against BYU, the Ducks were fast to the perimeter, having multiple players in the surrounding area to help make a tackle.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. Cal

PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network was released Tuesday, with Vinnick and Trufant previewing the Cal game and lamenting the missed opportunities from the Oregon defeat. In addition to the normal recap, the two also talked about WSU's decision to stay in zone most of the Cougs-Ducks game, including a surprising play call on Oregon's final offensive touchdown.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Oregon State
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Washington State
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations

Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Than Us#College Football#American Football#Free#Duckterritory
uiargonaut.com

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy