Moorhead, MN

kvrr.com

NDSU students giving back to the community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Students say the event adds even more camaraderie and unity between NDSU and the community. “Homecoming is a great time, we get alumni coming back on campus, you get a lot more people really excited about NDSU in general. So when you get to see students going out into the community during homecoming week, it just grows that bond that much stronger,” said Zach Brusseau, NDSU Volunteer Network, Event Coordinator.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Final Moorhead Farmers Market to end their year

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)-It’s the last Tuesday of the season for the Moorhead Farmers market which provides a chance for people to come and buy fresh homegrown products from local vendors. Many were out grabbing their pumpkins for Halloween, one kind vendor was handing them out to anyone who wanted...
MOORHEAD, MN
fargoinc.com

Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota

While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
Society
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead school leaders discuss policy changes surrounding school lunch

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Moorhead are speaking out against proposed changes to school lunches. A proposed policy change would allow school meal debt to be sent to collections in Moorhead Schools. Other changes center around what to do if a student doesn’t have enough funds in their account.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements

(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police Officers Union issues Mayor, City Council endorsements

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Officers union, representing all rank-and-file Moorhead Police Officers, has announced its endorsements for the upcoming city-wide election. "All candidates were invited to meet with our membership and answer questions of concern for our members," said the union in a statement released to WDAY Radio....
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Apartment Fire Fueled By Gusty Wind Displaces People in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd Street South, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock.Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving crews reported smoke and flames on the balconies of three units on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. An aerial truck had to be used to get at the flames that had spread to the attic. Erickson says the cause has not been determined. There were no reports of injuries.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program. The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security. With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1...
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo

Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fargoinc.com

Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors

After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
FARGO, ND

