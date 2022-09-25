Read full article on original website
NDSU students giving back to the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Students say the event adds even more camaraderie and unity between NDSU and the community. “Homecoming is a great time, we get alumni coming back on campus, you get a lot more people really excited about NDSU in general. So when you get to see students going out into the community during homecoming week, it just grows that bond that much stronger,” said Zach Brusseau, NDSU Volunteer Network, Event Coordinator.
Final Moorhead Farmers Market to end their year
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)-It’s the last Tuesday of the season for the Moorhead Farmers market which provides a chance for people to come and buy fresh homegrown products from local vendors. Many were out grabbing their pumpkins for Halloween, one kind vendor was handing them out to anyone who wanted...
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
Moorhead school leaders discuss policy changes surrounding school lunch
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Moorhead are speaking out against proposed changes to school lunches. A proposed policy change would allow school meal debt to be sent to collections in Moorhead Schools. Other changes center around what to do if a student doesn’t have enough funds in their account.
Fargo School Board to discuss added positions, budget, teacher retention bonuses at next meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Tuesday's Fargo School Board meeting is set to be a big meeting when it comes to the financials involving the school district. Along with an attempt to finalize the budget for the upcoming school year, board members are set to vote on a proposal to bring on two new behavioral health workers to the district.
I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
Moorhead City Council Adopts Special Assessments for SE Main Avenue 20/21 Streets Underpass
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Some people are speaking out against special assessments for Moorhead’s largest single infrastructure project: the Southeast Main Avenue/20th/21st Streets underpass. The city has a $7.5 million dollar bond for the $76.5 million dollar project. Two percent, or $1.5 million dollars, will be paid through...
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
NDSU Volleyball: Bison Beat Yotes in Fargo
FARGO– NDSU Volleyball defeated South Dakota 3 sets to 2.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Moorhead Police Officers Union issues Mayor, City Council endorsements
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Officers union, representing all rank-and-file Moorhead Police Officers, has announced its endorsements for the upcoming city-wide election. "All candidates were invited to meet with our membership and answer questions of concern for our members," said the union in a statement released to WDAY Radio....
Apartment Fire Fueled By Gusty Wind Displaces People in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd Street South, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock.Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving crews reported smoke and flames on the balconies of three units on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. An aerial truck had to be used to get at the flames that had spread to the attic. Erickson says the cause has not been determined. There were no reports of injuries.
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program. The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security. With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1...
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Sunday Apartment Fire in Fargo Caused $500,000 in Damage, 24 Units Displaced
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A fire that broke out on a windy Sunday afternoon in south Fargo remains under investigation. Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage and displaced people from 24 apartment units. The balconies of all three floors were on fire when crews...
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
