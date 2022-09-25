FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd Street South, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock.Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving crews reported smoke and flames on the balconies of three units on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. An aerial truck had to be used to get at the flames that had spread to the attic. Erickson says the cause has not been determined. There were no reports of injuries.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO