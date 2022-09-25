The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO