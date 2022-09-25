Read full article on original website
Related
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. Cal
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network was released Tuesday, with Vinnick and Trufant previewing the Cal game and lamenting the missed opportunities from the Oregon defeat. In addition to the normal recap, the two also talked about WSU's decision to stay in zone most of the Cougs-Ducks game, including a surprising play call on Oregon's final offensive touchdown.
Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’
The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
WSU’s Dishon Jackson out indefinitely due to medical issues
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU men’s basketball center Dishon Jackson will be out for an indefinite period of time due to some medical issues. The center from Oakland, California, made the announcement on social media on Monday. “My inner circle of friends and family understand and are giving me...
floridagators.com
UF-Eastern Washington Game Status
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin provided fans with an update Monday morning on social media regarding this upcoming Saturday's football game between the Gators and Eastern Washington. "Currently, Saturday's football game between UF-Eastern Washington is scheduled as planned," Stricklin said. "The UAA is working with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
RELATED PEOPLE
KXLY
Fire damages part of Edison Center in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire that broke out in an empty section of the Edison Center, located at 588 SE Bishop BLVD. The part of the building that caught fire is currently under renovation. Fire Marshal Darren Jones said that the owner of the space was trying to remove old carpet with a scraper and was using acetone to remove the glue under the carpet.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
pullmanradio.com
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0