Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
fourstateshomepage.com
CJ Fall City Wide Sales
The Bluegrass Festival is a traditional start of Fall for many people, and Carl Junction continues the celebration of Fall with another fun event…The Fall City Wide Sales! Cavanaugh Studyvin talks about what to expect.
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
The Polar Express gets ready for Holiday Season in Webb City
Webb City Parks & Recreation today announced the future sale of its Annual Polar Express Family Event and Train Ride tickets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pineville distillery part of a fast-growing industry
PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
kggfradio.com
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Government Technology
Neosho, Mo., Asks Feds for ARPA Funds on Behalf of ISPs
(TNS) — The city of Neosho will help two Internet companies seek federal funds to develop high-speed broadband services throughout the city. The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved letters of support for Optimum Broadband and AT&T as the two companies pursue funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to further develop their Internet networks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building
St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.
newstalkkzrg.com
Neosho Fall Festival this Saturday
The Neosho Fall Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday in beautiful downtown Neosho. “There are over 120 booths, coaster car records, sidewalk chalk, Artists Alley and live music all day both on the main stage and a secondary stage,” says Neosho Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lauri Lyerla.
Explainer: Trail of lights in the sky causes a stir
JOPLIN, Mo. — Messages, calls, texts, videos started coming in about 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening to Joplin News First. “What are these lights in the sky to the northeast?” K.H. “Did you see this in the sky it wasn’t a jet!” S.B. “You get any messages about a line of lights flying over minute ago?” B.J. On Saturday SpaceX launched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
Local church hosts 9th annual Potato Feed & Auction
Mount Mariah United Methodist Church today hosted its 9th Annual Baked Potato Feed and Silent Auction.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crashes, and take a trip to “Hill House”
GIRARD, Kan. – A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County. Police say a Ford F350 driven by Edward Leroy Nutt, 71, was traveling Eastbound on East 570th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. If you are interested in reading more about this story, click here.
Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames. However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
Boy ran over by parade float in Stockton, Mo. seriously injured
STOCKTON, Mo. — Saturday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. a 12-year-old was run over by a parade float being pulled during the Black Walnut Festival Parade. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt M.D. Adams releases details in his initial report. Kiley Robert, 47, of Fair Play, Mo. was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado in the parade northbound on North St. The boy,...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
houstonherald.com
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident
An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
FourStates
Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
0
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Media account for Four States Homepagehttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/
Comments / 1