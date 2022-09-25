ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Steve Stephens IV talks challenges of Stanford's offense

Oregon junior starting safety Steve Stephens IV breaks down Oregon's upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend, plus he breaks down Oregon's continuation of its development to get better each week. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Photos from Oregon's Stanford week Tuesday practice

Oregon concluded its second day of Stanford prep week on Tuesday morning. The team practiced in full pads. Media was allowed to attend the first 20 or so minutes of practice to take notes and photos. DuckTerritory.com photographer Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture Tuesday's action.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. Cal

PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network was released Tuesday, with Vinnick and Trufant previewing the Cal game and lamenting the missed opportunities from the Oregon defeat. In addition to the normal recap, the two also talked about WSU's decision to stay in zone most of the Cougs-Ducks game, including a surprising play call on Oregon's final offensive touchdown.
PULLMAN, WA
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon baseball 2022 recruiting class ranked fifth nationally

Oregon baseball continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail as Baseball America's final class of 2022 rankings have placed the Ducks class at No. 5 nationally. Mark Wasikowski will bring in 24 new players, composed of 16 true freshmen, four JUCO transfers, and four transfers in the transfer portal. The No. 5 ranking ties the class of 2010 for the highest in program history. The class of 2010 brought in talented freshmen like Ryon Healy, Kyle Garlick, Jimmy Sherfy, and current baseball director of player development Brett Thomas.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

A chance to play behind an elite offensive line, Bo Nix is putting up career numbers

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix is on pace to establish career-highs in multiple categories in his first season with the Oregon Ducks, and his consistent play has helped the Duck offense become the most explosive offense the program has seen since 2015. How did the first-year Duck turn an inconsistent career into having one of the better starts to the year in the Pac-12?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Oregon DuneFest

Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Cedar Creek Fire to affect air quality for some time, officials say

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A warning for eastern Lane County about poor air quality is being extended indefinitely due to persistent smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire and difficulties containing it, officials say. Officials are expecting air conditions to vary between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “hazardous” levels near Oakridge and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Lilly and Mercy

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lilly and Mercy are an inseparable pair of friendly rabbits that need a new loving home!. Lilly is a black and white two-year-old lady. Mercy is a white one-and-a-half-year-old gentleman. Together, they are a very friendly and lovable pair of best friends forever. Greenhill Humane Society staff says Lilly and Mercy are a tightly bonded pair, and must be adopted together. They have a very special bond and can often be found curled up cuddling with each other. They are looking for a new home with plenty of space to play and relax in, as well as loving owners to give them plenty of snacks to chew on together.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

