Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
 3 days ago
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to supporters at an election night event during the Wyoming primary election at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming on August 16, 2022. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
  • Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee.
  • Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican."
  • The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said she would renounce her political party if Trump becomes the next Republican nominee for president.

"I'm gonna make sure Donald Trump — I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure he's not the nominee," Cheney told Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune, during the hourlong interview.

"And if he is the nominee, I won't be a Republican," she added.

Cheney, a second-generation Republican leader, has historically voted conservatively, following the political legacy of her father, Dick Cheney, who served as vice president under Republican President George W. Bush.

The vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has long made clear her separation from her party's support of former President Trump, despite largely supporting his policies. Newsweek reported Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time while in office, but the two have publicly feuded over her refusal to endorse him personally.

"Knowing what I know now, I would not have voted for Donald Trump," Cheney said during the interview.

The recently primaried representative has been a key Republican House member in the investigation into the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol. One political strategist told Insider her campaign loss may enable Cheney to be bolder in the actions she takes against the former president since she no longer has to campaign for a Republican audience that still largely supports Trump.

Representatives for Cheney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 8717

Mike Chancey
3d ago

if you can change your political views due to your hate for somebody that stands on the same side of the isle as you than you don't actually stand for the values you represent

Reply(1000)
3742
Shirley Jones
3d ago

What a childish thing to say. Well if someone I don’t like gets to play I’m taking my marbles and going home. These people are embarrassing.

Reply(208)
1801
ChosenOne
3d ago

Well Liz after what you pulled the only people listening to you are Democrats. Even if Trump isn't the candidate feel free to change party affiliation. You'll find out how much it sucks over there

Reply(108)
1174
