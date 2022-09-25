Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Louis Theroux: America's Medicated Kids Free Online
Faced with the challenging behaviour of their kids, more and more parents in America are turning to psychoactive medication to help them cope, even though the drugs, and sometimes the diagnoses, remain controversial. Louis travels to one of America's leading children's psychiatric treatment centres, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to get to know the diagnosed children and hoping to understand what drives parents to put their kids on drugs.
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Where to Watch and Stream Malik Bentalha se la raconte Free Online
Malik Bentalha se la raconte never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan. Is Malik Bentalha...
Where to Watch and Stream Devilman - Volume 2: Demon Bird Free Online
Cast: Show Hayami Yū Mizushima Jun Konomaki Takeshi Aono Yoshiko Sakakibara. In this episode, Akira Fudo (aka Devil Man) fights more demons trying to kill him. The strongest enemy sent from demon's world is Silen, the demon bird. Is Devilman - Volume 2: Demon Bird on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't...
The Department of Time’s’ Onza Touts ‘Sattva,’ a Political Drama Series with Luis Gamboa, Ruben Sanz (EXCLUSIVE)
In its continued bid to create more premium content for the Latin American market under its Onza Americas banner, Madrid-based Onza Entertainment – behind such hit series as “The Department of Time” and a collaborator on Dopamine’s historical drama “Hernan” – is developing political drama series “Sattva.” Created by Spanish actor Ruben Sanz (“El Dragon”) and written by Int’l Emmy-nominated Luis Gamboa (“Promesas de Campaña”), the series is conceived as a transatlantic production between Mexico and Spain. Onza is presenting “Saatva” at Iberseries & Platino Industria’s new Co-Production & Financing Forum on Sept. 28. The abundance of streaming platforms – and their insatiable demand for...
