Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cherry Valley hotel. Oshay Simmons, of Rockford, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers were called to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a major scene in Belvidere, Few Reports are saying this is possibly a shooting, Possibly an officer involved shooting….

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen. Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force. Both officers responded to a domestic...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Reporting An Attempted Armed Robbery To A Business

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identify the woman shot to death inside her car early Sunday morning in Rockford. The Coroner says 32-year-old Trulisa Kyles was driving near 7th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was shot and killed. Investigators say she didn’t survive her injuries, pronouncing her dead on the scene just before 3:15 a.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois

DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon. 28-year-old Yishmael Sneed, 28, of Dixon, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office release the name of the woman who died in a car crash Saturday in Rockford. The coroner says around 7:15 a.m., 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman was involved in a two-car crash at East State Street and New Towne Drive. Medics quickly...
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona homicide suspect appears in court, preliminary hearing postponed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the two people charged in the death of an Altoona man appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, however, the preliminary hearing was postponed. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding...
ALTOONA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Are Working A Scene in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident in Loves Park, Avoid The Area

LOVES PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Man Accused Of Burglarizing An Apartment

An accused burglar from Mendota finished his weekend with a trip to the slammer. Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Smith was booked into the La Salle County Jail Sunday night. He's charged with felony residential burglary. Smith allegedly burglarized an apartment in Mendota on Sunday. He needs $5,000 to get out of jail....
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Man For Multiple Lawn Mower Thefts, No Bond

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: “Wreck-It-Round-A-Bout” Claims Another Victim…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKFORD, IL

