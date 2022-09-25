Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said. The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect […]
WIFR
Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cherry Valley hotel. Oshay Simmons, of Rockford, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers were called to the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a major scene in Belvidere, Few Reports are saying this is possibly a shooting, Possibly an officer involved shooting….
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen. Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force. Both officers responded to a domestic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Reporting An Attempted Armed Robbery To A Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man in his late 70s is dead and another passenger is in critical condition after a crash in Boone County on Monday. The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road. Deputies said the car...
WIFR
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identify the woman shot to death inside her car early Sunday morning in Rockford. The Coroner says 32-year-old Trulisa Kyles was driving near 7th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was shot and killed. Investigators say she didn’t survive her injuries, pronouncing her dead on the scene just before 3:15 a.m.
KWQC
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon. 28-year-old Yishmael Sneed, 28, of Dixon, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office release the name of the woman who died in a car crash Saturday in Rockford. The coroner says around 7:15 a.m., 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman was involved in a two-car crash at East State Street and New Towne Drive. Medics quickly...
Police: Victim who died after exiting moving vehicle in Dixon identified
(WTVO) — Yishmael Q. Sneed, 28 of Dixon, had been identified as the man who died after exiting a moving vehicle Saturday. The Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street for a man that had sustained injuries involving an incident with a motor vehicle, according to the […]
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspect appears in court, preliminary hearing postponed
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the two people charged in the death of an Altoona man appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, however, the preliminary hearing was postponed. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding...
WIFR
Two Rockford officers placed on administrative leave pending investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting. Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford. During the investigation, it was believed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Are Working A Scene in Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident in Loves Park, Avoid The Area
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Accused Of Burglarizing An Apartment
An accused burglar from Mendota finished his weekend with a trip to the slammer. Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Smith was booked into the La Salle County Jail Sunday night. He's charged with felony residential burglary. Smith allegedly burglarized an apartment in Mendota on Sunday. He needs $5,000 to get out of jail....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Man For Multiple Lawn Mower Thefts, No Bond
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: “Wreck-It-Round-A-Bout” Claims Another Victim…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Police investigate shooting at home in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have put up crime scene tape around a home in the 5400 block of Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park, where a shooting took place. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and another […]
WIFR
32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0