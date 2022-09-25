Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Fall showers and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday
SEATTLE - Happy Tuesday all! Highs once again soaring well above average for this time of year. Tuesday's high at SeaTac landing at 76. Normal is now 68. We have a change on the way starting early Wednesday. A front will push across the region during the morning commute through about lunchtime delivering our first Fall rain event. This system is short-lived and most of us will see just scattered showers by the afternoon before drying out.
q13fox.com
Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday
Sunny, hazy conditions Tuesday before showers arrive Wednesday. We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!. This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much...
Hazy sunshine with reduced air quality in some areas
High pressure is still over the area, but we have some light onshore wind, pushing cooler ocean air in. Hazy conditions are expected with reduced air quality, but temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday’s record-setting 82 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, air quality for...
KOMO News
Several record high temperatures beat on Monday, weather expected to cool down Tuesday
SEATTLE — Fall officially started last week but the temperatures Monday really felt like western Washington was trying to hang onto summer. Warm sunshine and an offshore breeze brought lowland temperatures close to 80 degrees, surpassing several record highs for Sept. 26. Temperatures hit 82 degrees in SeaTac (the...
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Weather: Clear skies, showers on Wednesday
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, September 25, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather throughout Snohomish County with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-7 mph. Daily temperatures will be temperate this week fluctuating between a low of 54°F in the evenings to 73°F in the afternoons.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays
The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand
As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
beachconnection.net
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
secretseattle.co
40 Bucket List Ideas For The Perfect Seattle Fall
The days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisp, and we have your Seattle fall bucket list ready to go. Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this fall? See if you can check off every item on this Seattle fall bucket list.. We have something for everyone, whether you love spooky experiences, crave epic adventures, or just want to eat some good food. The best part is that many of these activities are cheap or even free!
myedmondsnews.com
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
KREM
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
northcountyoutlook.com
M'ville receives recognition from U.S. NWS
Due to helping local businesses and the community become more prepared for extreme weather, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the U.S. National Weather Service. The city is one of the 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence for their work to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador Program. “We were...
