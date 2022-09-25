ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Fall showers and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday

SEATTLE - Happy Tuesday all! Highs once again soaring well above average for this time of year. Tuesday's high at SeaTac landing at 76. Normal is now 68. We have a change on the way starting early Wednesday. A front will push across the region during the morning commute through about lunchtime delivering our first Fall rain event. This system is short-lived and most of us will see just scattered showers by the afternoon before drying out.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday

Sunny, hazy conditions Tuesday before showers arrive Wednesday. We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!. This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Hazy sunshine with reduced air quality in some areas

High pressure is still over the area, but we have some light onshore wind, pushing cooler ocean air in. Hazy conditions are expected with reduced air quality, but temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday’s record-setting 82 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, air quality for...
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Weather: Clear skies, showers on Wednesday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, September 25, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather throughout Snohomish County with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-7 mph. Daily temperatures will be temperate this week fluctuating between a low of 54°F in the evenings to 73°F in the afternoons.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays

The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand

As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
secretseattle.co

40 Bucket List Ideas For The Perfect Seattle Fall

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisp, and we have your Seattle fall bucket list ready to go. Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this fall? See if you can check off every item on this Seattle fall bucket list.. We have something for everyone, whether you love spooky experiences, crave epic adventures, or just want to eat some good food. The best part is that many of these activities are cheap or even free!
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish

If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KREM

Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish

SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
SEATTLE, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

M'ville receives recognition from U.S. NWS

Due to helping local businesses and the community become more prepared for extreme weather, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the U.S. National Weather Service. The city is one of the 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence for their work to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador Program. “We were...
MARYSVILLE, WA

