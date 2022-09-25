ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

SMWC Football wins home opener

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNtYL_0i9FHQpN00

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football team improved to 2-0 on the season after a 21-7 victory over Quincy on Saturday afternoon. Hunter Cardwell had three sacks and forced a fumble. Gavin Roddy returned a fumble for a defensive touchdown.

Quarterback Brennon Landry threw touchdown passes to Patrick Perea and Jaheem Joseph. On special teams Zander Wilbur blocked a Quincy punt and Drake Varns was 3 for 3 on extra points. SMWC returns to action next Saturday against Midway at 4 p.m. All their home games this season will be at West Vigo High School while their new on campus field is under construction.

